TORONTO -- Ontario has ordered all non-essential businesses to shut down in order to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Premier Doug Ford made the announcement Monday afternoon about a week after declaring a state of emergency in the province.

The order will come into effect on March 24 at midnight and will remain in place for at least two weeks.

"This was a very tough decision but it is the right decision," the premier said. "This is not the time for half-measures. This decision was not made lightly. The gravity of this order does not escape me. But as I said from day one, we will and must take all the steps to slow the spread of COVID-19."

A list of non-essential and essential businesses will be released by the government on Tuesday, Ford said.

Last week the provincial government banned the gathering of more than 50 people, including events, parades and services within places of worship until March 31. The province also ordered the closure of all facilities, including those that provide indoor recreation programs, public libraries, theatres, cinemas, concert venues and all bars and restaurants except to provide takeout and delivery services.

This is a developing news story. More to come.