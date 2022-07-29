Couple evicted by police from Toronto Airbnb in middle of night despite paying $4,500 to stay
A couple from New Zealand who spent more than $4,500 to rent an Airbnb in Toronto were evicted by police in the middle of the night after a man showed up claiming the unit was his.
Syeda Farhana Shariff and Shariff Masudul Haque rented the apartment, advertised as a "luxury two-bedroom condo," which is located next to the CN Tower on Front Street, for one month.
"It was no where near to luxury," Haque told CTV News Toronto on Friday. "It didn't look right and it is a badly maintained property."
The tourists were more than two weeks into their one-month stay in Toronto when on Wednesday around 1 a.m. they got an unexpected knock on the door from a stranger.
"He said we had to leave. I was really taken aback by this," Haque said.
- Download our app to get local alerts to your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
According to Haque, the man claimed he was the rightful lessee of the apartment.
CTV News Toronto has viewed the couple's Airbnb confirmation e-mail, which shows they paid to rent the apartment from July 5 until August 2.
Haque and his wife said they initially refused to leave, but then the man called the police.
"He called the cops, and the cops said they were convinced with the paperwork that he is the lease holder," Haque said. "The police told us to leave the place within 30 minutes before things escalate. They didn't care how we did it, they just wanted us out."
Haque said they decided there was no point arguing with police, packed up their belongings and went to the building's lobby.
Haque said they spent two hours on hold waiting to speak to someone with Airbnb.
“They did nothing, except say will review the situation,” Haque said.
Haque said the couple found another place to stay for the rest of the night, but had to pay $580.
In a statement to CTV News Toronto, police said they responded to a call on Wednesday for an "unwanted guest at an apartment building."
Police said a man arrived at an apartment to find two people who are not known to him.
"The couple retrieved their belongings and left the unit upon police arrival and confirmation that the complainant is the rightful lessee of the unit," police said.
Haque said the couple received a message from Airbnb on Thursday afternoon saying they would be refunded, but still don't have any answers about what actually led to the incident.
In a statement to CTV News Toronto on Friday, a spokesperson for Airbnb said they "take this incredibly seriously."
"After an investigation, the listing has been deactivated, and we have provided the guests a full refund for this experience."
Haque said they are grateful for the refund, but thinks Airbnb could have been "more proactive" in helping them in the moment.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'This is hockey culture': Former players, advocates react to Hockey Canada hearings
Calls continue for a major shakeup at Hockey Canada following recent revelations around how the organization handled past claims of sexual assault.
Translation error behind Pope's call for 'investigation' into residential schools: organizers
Organizers of the papal visit say the Vatican has 'clarified' part of Pope Francis's apology to residential school survivors, noting an error occurred during translation.
Condom use can be condition of sexual consent in assault cases, Supreme Court rules in B.C. case
The Supreme Court of Canada says sex with a condom is a different physical act than sex without one, and that the use of a condom can be a condition of consent under sexual assault law.
Tim Hortons reaches proposed settlement in class action lawsuit involving mobile app
Tim Hortons says it has reached a proposed settlement in multiple class action lawsuits alleging the restaurant's mobile app violated customer privacy which would see the restaurant offer a free coffee and doughnut to affected users.
Ontario doctor, 27, dies after collapsing during triathlon
A 27-year-old doctor who died after collapsing during a triathlon this week is being remembered as a vivacious and outgoing person with a true passion for medicine.
Montreal OB-GYN expelled for alleged sexual comments to patient in labour
An obstetrician-gynecologist in Montreal had his licence revoked after he allegedly made sexually inappropriate comments to a patient in labour.
Is it safe to travel right now? Experts weigh in on how to mitigate COVID risks on vacation
Experts say that while there's no use in postponing vacations indefinitely in the hopes of COVID-19 being eradicated, there are ways to mitigate risks while travelling, from masking indoors to filling the itinerary with more outdoor activities.
'Titanic' staffing crisis leaving at least 14 Ontario hospital units shut down ahead of long weekend
More than a dozen Ontario hospitals are expecting significant staff shortages ahead of the long weekend.
Will Smith addresses Oscars slap in new video
In a new video, Will Smith says he is 'deeply remorseful' about slapping Chris Rock on stage during this year's Oscar's ceremony.
Montreal
-
Quebec officials give COVID-19 update as hospitalizations drop by 46
Quebec's public health director is set to provide an update on the COVID-19 situation in the province early Friday afternoon.
-
Montreal OB-GYN expelled for alleged sexual comments to patient in labour
An obstetrician-gynecologist in Montreal had his licence revoked after he allegedly made sexually inappropriate comments to a patient in labour.
-
'We can't be afraid to talk': Young Montreal nurses call out mistreatment of Indigenous patients
A group of young nurses and their professors say they need to speak out about the mistreatment of Indigenous patients they've witnessed within Montreal's health-care system, particularly involving people experiencing homelessness.
London
-
WATCH
WATCH | Vehicle travelling on city sidewalk
A strange and dangerous incident in London, Ont. was caught on camera on Monday night.
-
Hunger strike for homelessness moving ahead as planned
The group #TheForgotten519 says it is moving ahead with its planned hunger strike in front of London City Hall on Tuesday morning.
-
Sarnia man charged after years long harassment investigation
A Sarnia man is facing charges in relation to the criminal harassment of four separate people, spanning back to 2019, according to London police.
Kitchener
-
-
Man missing after falling into Grand River
Police are looking for a 26-year-old man who was last seen falling off his Seadoo into the Grand River Thursday night, according to Ontario Provincial Police with the Brant County Detachment.
-
Police release photos of suspect involved in Waterloo robbery
Waterloo regional police have released photos of a person they believe was involved in a robbery at a business on King Street in Waterloo.
Northern Ontario
-
What 'land back' means: Serpent River First Nation chief
Members of Serpent River First Nation are celebrating the return of a piece of waterfront land on Elliot Lake, the community's chief told CTV News in an online interview. 'It's a great first step,' said Brent Bissaillion, the First Nation's ogimaa -- the Ojibwe word for elected chief.
-
Timmins police warns 'foolhardy' drivers not to turn left on Wilson Avenue
The Timmins Police Service is issuing a traffic advisory warning drivers that left turns are not allowed for eastbound traffic on Wilson Avenue at the intersection with Mountjoy Street South.
-
Ontario paramedics say offload delays getting worse amid staff shortages, ER closures
Ontario paramedics' groups say health-care staffing shortages and recent temporary emergency room closures are exacerbating delays in getting patients into hospitals -- and ambulances back in the community.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa ice cream shop ordered to shut down wholesale business
The Merry Dairy in Ottawa says it halted its wholesale operations on Thursday following a visit by an officer from the Ontario Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs.
-
'Perfect 10' weather in the forecast for Ottawa this long weekend, meteorologist says
"Hollywood couldn't write a better script for this kind of weather in the Ottawa area," senior meteorologist David Phillips said about Ottawa's weather so far this summer.
-
COVID-19 levels remain high in Ottawa, public health says
Four new deaths have been linked to COVID-19 in Ottawa over the past three days, along with six new outbreaks.
Windsor
-
Should a Windsor man convicted of animal abuse get jail time? Or house arrest?
Tyler Vassell, 31, previously pleaded guilty to a single charge of causing unnecessary suffering to an animal.
-
Civic Holiday: What's open, what's closed in Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent
While many look for things to do to keep busy this Civic Holiday, there are a few closures across Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent to look out for.
-
Children on a boat without life jackets prompts safety reminder from police
OPP are reminding boaters to make sure they’re prepared for a day on the water after a man was charged for not having the proper lifejackets for those on board.
Barrie
-
Police identify pedestrian killed in Fenelon Falls collision
Police have identified the pedestrian killed in a collision in Fenelon Falls Tuesday afternoon.
-
Investigation underway after suspicious death of 22-year-old woman in Newmarket
The York Regional Police Homicide Unit is investigating the suspicious death of a 22-year-old woman in Newmarket.
-
Barrie police make arrest in child porn investigation
A 67-year-old Barrie man is facing charges relating to child pornography following a lengthy police investigation.
Atlantic
-
RCMP join effort to dismiss lawsuit of N.B. doctor accused of breaking COVID-19 rules
The RCMP is seeking the dismissal of a lawsuit filed by a doctor who says he faced a barrage of racist abuse after he was accused of breaking COVID-19 rules in New Brunswick.
-
Edmundston ER was experiencing average traffic, wait times when patient died: Vitalité
New Brunswick’s Vitalité Health Network says wait times were “not above standard” and there were enough resources in the emergency department at the Edmundston hospital when a patient died there last weekend.
-
Former police watchdog head denies directing RCMP not to reveal N.S. shooter's guns
The former director of Nova Scotia's police watchdog denies telling the RCMP not to release a list of the weapons seized from the gunman who murdered 22 people in April 2020.
Calgary
-
Calgary family seeks stolen bike modified for child with cerebral palsy
A Calgary family is desperate to get a special bike returned after it was stolen earlier this month.
-
Parks Canada monitoring anthrax outbreak in Wood Buffalo National Park
Parks Canada says it is monitoring an anthrax outbreak in remote areas of Wood Buffalo National Park.
-
Condom use can be condition of sexual consent in assault cases, Supreme Court rules in B.C. case
The Supreme Court of Canada says sex with a condom is a different physical act than sex without one, and that the use of a condom can be a condition of consent under sexual assault law.
Winnipeg
-
Human case of West Nile virus identified in Manitoba
A human case of West Nile virus (WNV) has been identified in Manitoba, according to Manitoba Health.
-
Human remains found at Manitoba home determined to be previous resident
Human remains that were discovered at an Oakville, Man. home at the end of 2021 have been determined to be those of a previous resident.
-
'The land is now crumbled in': Winnipeg resident concerned over stalled infill development
One St. James resident is voicing his concerns after a stalled infill development has left an open excavation site next to his house.
Vancouver
-
Mounties think elderly B.C. man's care aide is the one who stole his wallet, started using his cards
A care aide has been charged following the theft of credit cards from an elderly man in Metro Vancouver.
-
Victims of fiery, fatal crash remembered as promising teens with bright futures
Two teenagers were on their way home from a soccer game when they were killed in a devastating collision earlier this week.
-
Heat wave in B.C. leads to temperature records being broken, tied for 3rd day in a row
For the third day in a row, B.C. has broken temperature records as the province deals with a heat wave.
Edmonton
-
Translation error behind Pope's call for 'investigation' into residential schools: organizers
Organizers of the papal visit say the Vatican has 'clarified' part of Pope Francis's apology to residential school survivors, noting an error occurred during translation.
-
Parks Canada monitoring anthrax outbreak in Wood Buffalo National Park
Parks Canada says it is monitoring an anthrax outbreak in remote areas of Wood Buffalo National Park.
-
Corn on the cob rather than corn dog? Health project suggests making festivals, fairs healthier
The University of Alberta has released new guidelines for providing healthier eating options at public events.