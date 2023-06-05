Correctional Service of Canada releases statement on Paul Bernardo's transfer to medium-security prison
The Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) has released a statement about serial killer Paul Bernardo's transfer to a medium-security prison.
“These were horrific crimes and we regret any pain and concern this has caused,” the statement, released Monday afternoon, said. “We want to assure Canadians that this offender continues to be incarcerated in a secure and controlled institution.”
Last week, Bernardo was moved to a medium-security prison in Quebec after spending more than a decade at Millhaven Institution near Kingston. The now 58-year-old is responsible for the murders of teenagers Kristen French and Leslie Mahaffy.
The agency said Commissioner Anne Kelly has ordered an additional review to ensure Bernardo’s transfer was “appropriate, evidence-based, and more importantly, adequately considered victims.”
The statement does not say why Bernardo was transferred.
The CSC said it’s “important to know” medium-security facilities also have the same perimeter controls as maximum-security institutions.
“These facilities are strictly guarded 24/7, inmate movement is controlled, and we have rigorous security protocols,” the CSC said.
The CSC said the decisions on prisoner security levels are reviewed by law every two years.
“Let us be clear that, at any point, an inmate can be placed, or returned to, a higher security level if deemed necessary to ensure the safety of the public or our institutions, and, pending the review, we will not hesitate to do so, if needed.”
'ROT IN HELL'
Ontario Premier Doug Ford released a statement on Monday about Bernardo's transfer, saying he should "rot in a maximum-security prison" for the rest of his "miserable existence."
"We stand with his victims and their families, including those of Leslie Mahaffy and Kristen French," Ford said in a statement.
Minister Paul Calandra echoed the premier’s sentiments, telling reporters on Monday that Bernardo should “rot in hell, and until then until, he should rot in a maximum-security facility.”
This is a developing news story. More information to come.
Toronto Top Stories
-
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Toronto high school under lockdown due to 'unknown trouble'
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Poor air quality, evacuations in multiple provinces due to wildfires
Wildfire smoke prompted warnings about poor air quality for many regions across the country, stretching from northern Alberta to the Atlantic.
Poilievre threatens to filibuster budget bill if Liberals don't meet demands
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is threatening to use procedural tools to delay passage of the federal budget in the House of Commons if the Liberals don't meet his demands.
Conservatives call on feds to see killer Bernardo returned to maximum-security prison
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he understands how 'shocked and appalled' Canadians are at the decision by the Correctional Service of Canada to transfer Paul Bernardo to a medium-security prison.
EXCLUSIVE | Pride events in Canada facing higher security costs, feds offer $1.5M
The federal government will be providing $1.5 million to Pride organizations across the country for increased security measures at parades and other events this year, CTV News has learned.
Princess Eugenie gives birth to 2nd son
Princess Eugenie has given birth to a baby boy, Buckingham Palace announced Monday.
Canadians spending 30 per cent more on travel compared to pre-pandemic levels
Canadians are continuing to spend more money on travel as the industry rebounds slowly from pandemic disruptions, according to a recent report — but many are opting for closer destinations, with travel to the U.S. on the rise.
Kiefer Sutherland’s whiskey brand raises more than $100,000 for N.S. wildfire relief efforts
A whiskey brand co-founded by actor Kiefer Sutherland says it has raised more than $100,000 for relief efforts related to the ongoing Nova Scotia wildfires.
Prince Harry a no-show on first day of court showdown with British tabloid publisher
Prince Harry's phone hacking trial against the publisher of the Daily Mirror kicked off Monday without him present -- and the judge was not happy.
Inquest opens into 2017 deaths of Hydro One workers killed in helicopter crash
An inquest into the deaths of four Hydro One employees killed in a December 2017 helicopter crash in eastern Ontario has begun.
Montreal
-
OBITUARY
OBITUARY | Editor of Montreal's only newspaper for Black community, Egbert Gaye, has died at 67
Community Contact newspaper managing editor Egbert Gaye has died. He was 67 years old. He founded the newspaper 31 years ago to serve Montreal's English-speaking Black and Caribbean populations.
-
Man, 53, shot and killed in Montreal suburb of DDO
A 53-year-old man was shot and killed in the Montreal suburb of Dollard-des-Ormeaux on Monday afternoon.
-
Number of Quebec wildfires rises to 164, at least 114 are out of control
The number of forest fires continues to rise in Quebec, while evacuation orders are being maintained for several areas of Sept-Îles, on the North Shore. Minister of Employment and Minister responsible for the North Shore region Kateri Champagne Jourdain said on Monday morning that 164 forest fires were currently burning across Quebec, compared with 156 the previous day.
London
-
Previously wanted man arrested Monday morning by London police
A man wanted for his alleged connection to a shooting incident in downtown London, Ont. late last month has been arrested, London police announced on Monday.
-
Life-threatening injuries after Elgin County crash
A person from St. Thomas is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after a crash in Elgin County over the weekend.
-
Charges laid after incident in Londesborough on Sunday
OPP responded to the village around 12:15 p.m. for a call about a man holding a knife and damaging property.
Kitchener
-
Fatal fire under investigation in Waterloo
Waterloo Regional Police are investigating a fatal fire in Waterloo.
-
Police warn people with this model of car to take extra precautions
It comes amid what police say is a growing number of thefts targeting the model.
-
Kitchener business owner reeling after intentional fire scorches building
A business owner in Kitchener says he’s feeling defeated after his business caught fire again early Sunday morning.
Northern Ontario
-
Evacuation notice issued for residents as forest fire burns near Calabogie, Ont.
The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry says the fire in the Centennial Lake area was reported just after 5:30 p.m. Sunday.
-
Here's what Nova Scotia's wildfires look like from outer space
Photos released by NASA taken from International Space Station show the immense scale of the wildfires in Nova Scotia, with billowing smoke engulfing the landscape.
-
Double fatal crash on highway north of Timmins
Two people have died following a single-vehicle crash on Highway 655 north of Timmins early Sunday, police say.
Ottawa
-
Evacuation notice issued for residents as forest fire burns near Calabogie, Ont.
The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry says the fire in the Centennial Lake area was reported just after 5:30 p.m. Sunday.
-
AIR QUALITY STATEMENT
AIR QUALITY STATEMENT | Hazy conditions in Ottawa as wildfire smoke blows across the capital
Environment Canada is warning hazy conditions will become widespread smoke near noon Monday due to wildfires.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Correctional Service of Canada releases statement on Paul Bernardo's transfer to medium-security prison
The Correctional Service of Canada has released a statement about serial killer Paul Bernardo's transfer to a medium-security prison.
Windsor
-
Third suspect in downtown assault turns himself in: WPS
Windsor police have arrested a third suspect in connection to a violent assault downtown last week after he turned himself into police.
-
Gucci glasses among items stolen in theft from vehicle
Windsor police are looking for the public’s help to identify a male suspect wanted in connection to a theft from a vehicle in West Windsor.
-
Fire at south Windsor Walmart
Windsor fire officials confirm there was a fire at the Walmart supercentre in south Windsor.
Barrie
-
One person charged in Collingwood homicide
One person has been charged with second-degree murder after a 33-year-old man was killed in Collingwood on Friday.
-
Motorcycle driver left in ditch for hours after crashing into sign near Elmvale
A motorcycle driver is in serious condition after an early Monday morning crash in Phelpston.
-
2-vehicle crash on Highway 400 sends five to hospital
Five people were sent to hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Georgian Bay Township just after 9 p.m. on Saturday.
Atlantic
-
Uncertainty remains for Halifax-area evacuees as wildfire 100 per cent contained
A wildfire that tore through homes and businesses in the Halifax area is 100 per cent contained, but a historic fire in southwestern Nova Scotia remains out of control.
-
Weather conditions ground aircraft covering Shelburne County wildfire
Crews fighting an out-of-control wildfire in southwestern Nova Scotia are trying to determine what impact weekend rain had on their efforts.
-
Nova Scotians' personal information stolen in global security breach: province
The Nova Scotia government says it is investigating the theft of personal information stolen through a global privacy breach to a third-party file transfer system the province was using.
Calgary
-
Peace officer's vehicle struck during Newell County, Alta., traffic stop
Officials say no one was injured, but an investigation is ongoing after a peace officer's vehicle was struck "at a high rate of speed" during a traffic stop on Friday.
-
Understanding the deal: Critics skeptical of Calgary event centre agreement ahead of Monday’s public meeting
A public meeting will give Calgarians an inside look into the exact details of an agreement in principle that could land the city a new event centre, but critics are already skeptical of the cost breakdown.
-
Calgary '88 Olympic Games leader Bob Niven dead at 80
One of the men who brought the Winter Olympic Games to Calgary in 1988 has died.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg bridge construction project cost increasing
The price tag for the St. Vital Bridge project is going up.
-
Here is how much rain fell in Manitoba over the weekend
As thunderstorms touched down in Manitoba over the weekend, a number of communities were hit with more than 50 millimetres (mm) of rain.
-
Nearly 10,000 people walk in Winnipeg Pride Parade
Sunday saw the largest Pride Parade in Winnipeg’s history.
Vancouver
-
‘Say neigh to live horse export’: Why Jann Arden is busking in Vancouver this week
A Canadian icon is busking on the streets of Vancouver to protest live horse exports from Canada to foreign countries.
-
Speed believed to be factor in fatal collision in Abbotsford: police
A crash involving a car and motorcycle in Abbotsford Sunday night has turned fatal, according to police.
-
Uber sets launch date for Victoria, Kelowna
Ride-hailing giant Uber has finally announced its start date for two major B.C. cities.
Edmonton
-
Homicide unit investigating death at scene of robbery in Forest Heights
A person was killed during a robbery in Edmonton's Forest Heights neighbourhood Monday morning.
-
Edmonton teen missing after being swept away in North Saskatchewan River: police
A 14-year-old swimmer is believed to have been caught in a current and swept downstream in the North Saskatchewan River.
-
2 injured in separate amusement ride incidents in Stony Plain
Two people were hospitalized after being injured during amusement ride incidents in Stony Plain Friday night.