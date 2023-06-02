Notorious serial killer Paul Bernardo moved to medium-security prison in Quebec

Notorious serial rapist and killer Paul Bernardo has been moved to a medium-security prison in Quebec this week, a source tells CTV News Toronto.

For a decade, Bernardo has been at Millhaven Institution near Kingston, and before that, he was located at Kingston Penitentiary – both maximum security prisons in Ontario.

His new placement is at La Macaza Institution in Quebec, in the Laurentians region northwest of Montreal, the source says.

The reasoning for Bernardo’s transfer has not been released.

The Correctional Service of Canada couldn’t say why the convicted killer was moved, but it said “public safety” is the “paramount consideration” in every decision.

“While we cannot comment on the specifics of an offender’s case, we assure the public that this offender continues to be incarcerated in a secure institution, with appropriate security perimeters and controls in place,” a spokesperson said on Friday.

“It is important to note that this offender is serving an indeterminate sentence, which means that there is no end date to their sentence.”

Bernardo has been serving a life sentence since 1995 for kidnapping, raping, torturing and murdering two teenagers, Kristen French, 15, and Leslie Mahaffy, 14, in the early 1990s near St. Catharines, Ont.