Convicted murderer who escaped jail now Canada's most wanted fugitive

A man found guilty of orchestrating the fatal shooting of a Toronto man outside a Little Italy cafe in 2012 is currently the most wanted fugitive in Canada, and there’s a significant award for his arrest.

Rabih Alkhalil tops the Bolo (Be On The Lookout) Program’s updated 25 most wanted fugitives list, revealed Tuesday afternoon at British Columbia RCMP Headquarters.

A reward of up to $250,000 is being offered for any information leading to Alkhalil’s arrest.

“We also know that $250,000 is a lot of money. For most people, $250,000 would be life changing. If you know where Rabih Alkhalil is, we don't need your name, we don't need your location, we just need to find him,” B.C. RCMP Deputy Commissioner Dwayne McDonald said in a news conference.

Bolo Program Director Max Langlois said the reward for Alkhalil, like all rewards for the other fugitives, will be provided without any conditions upon his arrest.

“And as always, you'll get your money quickly. But don't forget, all our rewards expire. The reward in the Alkhalil case is only available until May 1 2023,” he said.

Alkhalil has been at-large since last July when he escaped from North Fraser Pretrial Centre in British Columbia.

At the time of his escape, he was standing trial for a murder at a downtown Vancouver restaurant in 2012.

He has since been convicted of first-degree murder in that case.

Rabih Alkhalil tops the Bolo (Be On The Lookout) Program’s updated 25 most wanted fugitives list. (Bolo Program)

Alkhalil was already serving a life sentence after he and three other men were found guilty of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder in the brazen daylight slaying of John Raposo.

Raposo, 35, was fatally shot on the patio of the Sicilian Sidewalk Café in Toronto’s Little Italy neighbourhood on June 18, 2012 as soccer fans gathered to watch a Euro Cup game.

Evidence revealed that Raposo was targeted because he was seen as a rival drug trafficker.

Alkhalil was also serving time for his part in a major drug trafficking operation in Quebec.

The Bolo Program uses technology and communication channels to support police services across the country with their messaging for locating the country’s most wanted fugitives.

Today marks the first update to the top 25 list since its launch in April 2022.

“With hundreds of millions of advertisement impressions, millions of website visits, thousands of media mentions, hundreds of tips and over 10 arrests, we can confidently say we have helped make our community safer,” Langlois said.

Seven suspects from the original Top 25 were located between April and October, including the top suspect- Abilaziz Mohamed, who was wanted for murder by Toronto police and apprehended within 12 hours of the list being released.

SEVEN TORONTO CASES INCLUDED IN LIST

Seven of the 25 most wanted fugitives on the updated list are Toronto Police Service cases, with two among the top five- Jabreel Elmi (#3) and Kiarash Parzham (#4).

Elmi is the third and final outstanding suspect wanted in connection with the killing of City of Toronto recreation worker Thane Murray. The 27-year-old was fatally shot in the city’s Regent Park neighbourhood in September, 2021. Two other men were also injured in the shooting.

Meanwhile, Parzham is wanted for murder in a North York shooting that left 28-year-old Kian Hoseyni dead in June, 2022.

There is a reward of $50,000 for Elmi’s arrest, but no financial reward listed for Parzham.

FILE- Names on BOLO's new most wanted list are shown in Toronto on April 26, 2022.

A $50,000 reward is also available for nine other fugitives on the list.

The second largest reward offered after the one for Alkhalil is $100,000 for fugitive number two on the list- Kier Bryan Granado, who is wanted for murder by the Calgary Police Service.

“By being on the lookout together we can make our communities safer. To all fugitives featured in our top 25, the message is clear and simple. Call a lawyer or the police and make arrangements to turn yourself in because the whole country is on the lookout for you,” Langlois said.

-With files from The Canadian Press