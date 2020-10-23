TORONTO -- A 30-year-old man has been charged in connection with a fatal shooting near downtown Oshawa, Ont. earlier this month.

Emergency crews were called to King and Farewell streets around 10:15 p.m. on Oct. 5 after receiving a report of a shooting in the parking lot of an apartment complex.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was later pronounced dead.

The victim has been identified by police as 20-year-old Ajax resident Tyler Bennett.

On Friday, police confirmed that an arrest had been made in the case.

A suspect, identified by police as Courtice resident Michael Heffernan, has been charged with second-degree murder and attempted murder.

Police say no other arrests are expected to be made in connection with the investigation.

The charges have not been proven in court.