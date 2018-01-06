

Chris Herhalt, CTV News Toronto





The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has recalled two types of Kirkland-brand croissants sold at Costco stores in Etobicoke, Barrie, London and Newmarket.

The agency says Kirkland Signature all butter croissants and frozen uncooked butter croissants have been recalled due the possibility of plastic inside the pastries.

The affected items have a best before date of Jan. 7 for the cooked croissants and Apr. 2 for the frozen uncooked pastries.

Lot numbers are 0 00010 46334 5 and 0 00010 46391 8 respectively.

The affected fresh crossiants were sold at Costco outlets in Barrie, London, Newmarket and Etobicoke while the affected frozen croissants were sold in Newmarket in Etobicoke.

Customers are urged to throw the items out or return them.

The regulator says they are not aware of any reports of illness or injury caused by the croissants.