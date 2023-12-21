Canada-wide warrant issued for suspect wanted in fatal shooting of Kleinburg, Ont. man

A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a 29-year-old man in connection with a fatal shooting in North York earlier this month.

Toronto police said Luis Miguel Eucebio Severino is wanted for first-degree murder in the death of 36-year-old Roberto Lowndes from Kleinburg, Ont.

Police are on the scene of a shooting near Wilson Avenue and Highway 400.

Officers found Lowndes unresponse, lying on the road with gunshot wounds in the area of Wilson and Oakland avenues, near Highway 400, on the morning of Dec. 9.

He was taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries. Lowndes is Toronto’s 63rd homicide victim of the year.

Police have not said a possible motive for the shooting.

As for the suspect, Severino is described as five-foot-eleven, 174 pounds, with a muscular build, black hair, black facial hair and brown eyes.

Police ask anyone with information about the suspect’s whereabouts to contact homicide investigators at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.