Man rushed to hospital with gunshot wounds after found lying on northern Toronto roadway

A man has been rushed to hospital with gunshot wounds after being found lying on the roadway near the intersection of Wilson Avenue and Highway 400.

Police say they responded to calls for a male lying on the road just before 6:30 a.m. on Saturday. When they arrived on scene, they located him and advised that he had been shot.

The man’s injuries are life-threatening.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact Toronto police.

This is a developing story. More to come.