Canada's Wonderland is hiring monsters for Halloween Haunt

Halloween may be more than two months away but Canada’s Wonderland is already looking to scale up its roster of scary staff members before the spooky season begins.

Job applications are now open for monsters, maze attendants, and make-up artists for the amusement park’s annual Halloween Haunt event.

Wonderland said it has hundreds of positions to fill and no previous work experience is required for the monster job aside from “the ability to scare.” The gig pays up to $18 an hour, according to Wonderland.

Job fairs are set to take place at the park every Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. until Sept. 18. Wonderland is asking candidates to apply for the jobs online before attending in-person. Applicants for the monster job need to be at least 17 years old and should be prepared for a “short audition.”

Performers at Canada's Wonderland's Halloween Haunt are seen in this undated image. (Supplied)

The annual event runs from Sept. 23 to Oct. 30 from 7 p.m. to midnight on select dates in between.

Other available positions include:

Maze/ Scare Zone Attendants (minimum age is 16 years)

Atmosphere Performers (minimum age is 17 years)

Ushers (minimum age is 16 years)

Make-up Artists (minimum age is 18 years)

Food & Beverage Service Associates – Evening Shift (minimum age is 15)

For a full list of job availabilities at the park click here.