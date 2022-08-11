Wonderland reveals plan for new 'one of a kind' ride coming next year

A rendering of The Tundra Twister can be seen above. (Canada's Wonderland) A rendering of The Tundra Twister can be seen above. (Canada's Wonderland)

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton