TORONTO -- GoodLife Fitness says it will likely open on a "province-by-province" basis and is looking at various options to promote physical distancing, including limiting club capacity.

In a statement sent to CP24 on Monday, a spokesperson for Canada's largest fitness chain said the company does not know exactly when it will be able to reopen, but it is getting ready for that day.

"GoodLife is working hard on plans to safely reopen our clubs when the time is right but we do not currently have a date set," the statement read. "We are closely monitoring information from public health authorities and capturing feedback from our associates and stakeholders in order to open our clubs when it is appropriate and in the safest way possible."

The gym says it is looking at limiting club capacity as well as blocking or deactivating some equipment to increase physical distancing.

It also plans to "focus on extensive cleaning" and increase "safety procedures and training" for its staff.

"It is likely that our clubs will open on a province-by-province basis, depending on where each region is at with its COVID-19 recovery," the statement continued.

"While we hope to have our clubs open as soon as possible, we recognize the importance of reopening responsibly. We are excited for the time that we can welcome everyone back to our Clubs once it is safe and appropriate for us to do so."