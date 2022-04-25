Brampton park renamed in honour of police officer who was killed in line of duty last summer

A Brampton park has been renamed to honour the memory of a Toronto police officer and long-time Bramptonian who was killed in the line of duty last summer.

Const. Jeffrey Northrup was killed on July 2 when he was struck by a vehicle while responding to a reported robbery in progress at an underground parking lot at Toronto City Hall.

His death was mourned by countless members of the Toronto Police Service, including his colleagues in 52 Division downtown.

But it also hit home in Brampton, where Northrup raised his three children while volunteering his time as a Scout leader and a coach with the Special Olympics and various youth lacrosse teams.

On Monday a special ceremony was held to mark the formal renaming of Northampton Park in honour of the slain constable.

The park, which is near the home that Northrup shared with his wife and children, will now be known as Northrup Park.

“Today's announcement is a testament to the outpouring of support for the sacrifices our officers like Jeff make every day to help keep our communities safe. Having a beautiful park like this one bear his name creates a place where Jeff's family, friends and colleagues can come together and remember everything that made him special,” Toronto Police Chief James Ramer said during the ceremony.

“While Jeff is no longer with us in person, we can find peace knowing his memory will live among his loved ones, colleagues and his community. Jeff’s service and sacrifice will never be forgotten.”

Monday’s ceremony was attended by Ramer, Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown and several members of Northrup’s family.

Speaking to those gathered in the park, Northrup’s window Margaret said that her husband was someone who spent much of his free time “mentoring and encouraging young people” in the Brampton community, forming “lifelong relationships” in the process.

Because of that, she said that when she was asked whether she would like to have a tree planted in the park in memory of her husband she instead opted to have the plaque bearing his name installed at the base of an existing mature tree.

“A large sturdy tree with branches reaching out. A tree just like Jeff, a mature tree to teach the other trees on how to tree,” she said.