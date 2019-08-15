Brampton house explosion caused by 'exploding alcohol still'
Police say that an explosion damaged a home in Brampton on Aug. 13, 2019.
Sean Davidson, CTV News Toronto
Published Thursday, August 15, 2019 8:32AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, August 15, 2019 8:37AM EDT
An explosion at a semi-detached home in Brampton that seriously injured a one-year-old child was caused by an exploding alcohol still, police say.
A man has now been charged over the explosion, which occurred around 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday near Humberwest Parkway and Cottrelle Boulevard.
Aerial footage from the scene showed severe damage to the back of the home.
The injured child was taken from the scene to a local hospital for treatment for second-degree burns.
Authorities investigate after a Brampton house explosion. (CTV News Toronto)
Two men and a woman were also treated for minor burns and smoke inhalation.
A 57-year-old man from Brampton has been charged with arson by negligence. He was released a promise to appear and is scheduled to appear in a Brampton court at a later date.