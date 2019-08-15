

Sean Davidson, CTV News Toronto





An explosion at a semi-detached home in Brampton that seriously injured a one-year-old child was caused by an exploding alcohol still, police say.

A man has now been charged over the explosion, which occurred around 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday near Humberwest Parkway and Cottrelle Boulevard.

Aerial footage from the scene showed severe damage to the back of the home.

The injured child was taken from the scene to a local hospital for treatment for second-degree burns.



Authorities investigate after a Brampton house explosion. (CTV News Toronto)

Two men and a woman were also treated for minor burns and smoke inhalation.

A 57-year-old man from Brampton has been charged with arson by negligence. He was released a promise to appear and is scheduled to appear in a Brampton court at a later date.