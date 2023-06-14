Boy, 15, facing manslaughter charge after fight victim dies in hospital

A 15-year-old boy is facing a manslaughter charge after a man he allegedly had a fight with died in hospital.

Toronto police said they responded to a fight call in the area of Victoria Park Avenue and Ellesmere Road on Sept. 29.

Two youths and the adult victim were allegedly fighting, and as a result of the altercation, the man was sent to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Two 15-year-old boys were charged, police said, one with aggravated assault and the other with assault.

Three months later, on Dec. 29, police said the victim, 59-year-old Dane Chung, died at the hospital.

On June 2, police said the teen facing the aggravated assault charge had it upgraded to manslaughter.

Neither suspect can be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.