Body of slain OPP officer transported from Toronto to Barrie by police procession
A police procession was held Friday morning for Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Const. Grzegorz “Greg” Pierzchala who was killed earlier this week near Hagersville, Ont.
The procession departed from the Centre of Forensic Sciences in Toronto at 9:00 a.m. and is travelling northbound on Highway 400 to a funeral home in Barrie, his hometown.
Members of the public are invited to show their respects from one of the many overpasses along the highway.
OPP Const. Ed Sanchuk attended the procession and said Const. Pierzchala is being remembered as a "ball of life."
"We got broken hearts. My thoughts and prayers go out to everyone who's been affected by this tragedy," he said.
Toronto Fire Chief Matthew Pegg said he was honoured to pay his respects to the fallen officer.
"This young officer is one of the officers that every single day get up and put their uniforms on and come to work as our guardians and our protectors. They are committed to keeping us safe and they do everyday," Pegg said.
"Our people work side by side, boots on the ground everyday. When something happens like this to one of us it impacts us all," he added.
A police funeral for Pierzchala will be held in Barrie on Jan. 4. The OPP said details will be announced once they have been finalized.
Pierzchala, 28, was fatally shot Tuesday afternoon when responding to a call about a vehicle in a ditch.
Two suspects allegedly stole a vehicle to flee the scene. They later ditched that vehicle and fled the scene on foot, but officers were able to track and arrest them nearby
The body of slain OPP Const. Grzegorz “Greg” Pierzchala is escorted to Barrie in a police procession on Dec. 30, 2022.
Randall McKenzie, 25, from the Mississaugas of the New Credit First Nation and Brandi Stewart-Sperry, 30, from Hamilton, have both been charged with first-degree murder.
McKenzie and Stewart-Sperry appeared in a Cayuga court on Wednesday afternoon via video. They are both due back in court on Jan. 17.
Prior to his death, Pierzchala had been with the OPP for over a year. At the start of his shift on Tuesday, he had been notified of the successful completion of his 10-month probationary period with the force.
A police procession escorted the body of OPP Const. Grzegorz “Greg” Pierzchala from Toronto to Barrie on Dec. 30, 2022. (Kenneth Enlow/CP24)
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Here are some of the new laws and rules coming into effect in Canada in 2023
From minimum wage increases, to restrictions placed on foreign homebuyers, CTVNews.ca breaks down some of the new laws and rules coming into effect across Canada in 2023.
BREAKING | Trump's tax returns released after long fight with Congress
Democrats in Congress released six years' worth of former U.S. President Donald Trump's tax returns on Friday, the culmination of a yearslong effort to learn about the finances of a onetime business mogul who broke decades of political norms when he refused to voluntarily release the information as he sought the White House.
Body of slain OPP officer transported from Toronto to Barrie by police procession
A police procession is underway for Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Const. Grzegorz “Greg” Pierzchala who was killed earlier this week near Hagersville, Ont.
BREAKING | 'A tragic scene': 4 dead, including 2 children, after overnight house fire in Hamilton
Four people have died, including two children, after they were pulled from a three-alarm house fire in Hamilton overnight.
Forget 'misconceptions' and buckle up on buses, RCMP officer says after deadly B.C. crash
An RCMP officer who interviewed survivors of the deadly Christmas Eve bus crash near Merritt, B.C., says it's time for passengers to throw out their false sense of security on buses and buckle up.
Trudeau and family vacation in Jamaica amid gang-related state of emergency
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is currently vacationing in Jamaica amid a state of emergency in the Caribbean nation, which was issued earlier this month due to a surge in gang violence.
The best and worst movies of 2022: From 'Nope' to 'Blonde'
Not all of 2022’s movies were great. According to CTV's Film Critic Richard Crouse, here are best and worst movies for 2022.
'Anyone would do the same': Family takes in 10 strangers stranded in Ontario blizzard
A man from Blenheim, Ont., and his family hosted 10 strangers overnight after they became trapped in the blizzard that pummelled Ontario last Friday.
World reacts to death of Brazilian soccer king Pele
Reactions poured in from around the world to the death of Brazilian soccer legend Pele. He died of cancer in Brazil at age 82. His grace, athleticism and mesmerizing moves transfixed players and fans.
Montreal
-
Man who died after injuries in Montreal jail was illegally detained, ministry confirms
The 21-year-old Montreal man who died following an intervention by a correctional officer last Saturday should have been released from the Bordeaux jail the day before he was fatally injured. Quebec's public safety ministry confirmed that Nicous D'Andre Spring was illegally detained in the Montreal jail since he was supposed to be released on Dec. 23 following a bail hearing by video link from the facility.
-
Indigenous policing chiefs want funding gaps closed, and services considered essential
Indigenous police service leaders would like funding gaps to close between their services and non-Indigenous police forces, as well as changes made so their services are categorized as essential like those in municipalities across Canada.
-
Man arrested for impaired driving after crashing through park and into house in Pierrefonds
A 29-year-old man has been arrested for impaired driving after driving through two fences in a park and ending up crashing against a residence in Montreal's West Island.
London
-
'Thoroughly check your properties': Sarnia police search for missing vulnerable man
Sarnia police are asking all city residents to thoroughly check their properties for an elderly man who went missing Thursday evening. According to police, officers are intensifying their search for Anthony “Tony” Robertson, a vulnerable person who went missing in the south end of the city.
-
Here are some of the new laws and rules coming into effect in Canada in 2023
From minimum wage increases, to restrictions placed on foreign homebuyers, CTVNews.ca breaks down some of the new laws and rules coming into effect across Canada in 2023.
-
Ontario files appeal of court decision striking down Bill 124
The Ontario government has formally filed an appeal of a court decision that struck down Bill 124, a controversial bill that capped public sector salary increases to one per cent.
Kitchener
-
Man accused of killing OPP officer had been initially denied bail in other case
The man accused of killing an Ontario Provincial Police officer had been initially denied bail in a previous case and was later granted it upon review in the months before this week's shooting, court documents show.
-
Kitchener mom says man in ski mask followed her, rammed her car
A Kitchener woman says she and her 13-year-old daughter were followed by a man wearing a ski mask, who at one point, rammed the back bumper of their car.
-
Body of slain OPP officer transported from Toronto to Barrie by police procession
A police procession is underway for Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Const. Grzegorz “Greg” Pierzchala who was killed earlier this week near Hagersville, Ont.
Northern Ontario
-
'He made my Christmas': International student hoping find and thank the man who paid for her Christmas groceries
Johana Franco, an international student from Colombia, and her friend Catherine Cook definitely believe in the spirit of Christmas and the kindness people show around the holidays.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 'A tragic scene': 4 dead, including 2 children, after overnight house fire in Hamilton
Four people have died, including two children, after they were pulled from a three-alarm house fire in Hamilton overnight.
-
'It's getting scary': Kenora woman attacked in store wants action to curb violence
A Kenora store owner is left shaken after being attacked in her own shop by a stranger. She's calling for immediate action to address the root causes of violence.
Ottawa
-
Second straight day of record-breaking warm temperatures in Ottawa
The stretch of mild December weather continues with a second straight day of record-breaking temperatures in Ottawa.
-
Body of slain OPP officer transported from Toronto to Barrie by police procession
A police procession is underway for Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Const. Grzegorz “Greg” Pierzchala who was killed earlier this week near Hagersville, Ont.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Here's what's open and closed in Ottawa over New Year's
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at what's open and closed in Ottawa on New Year's Eve, New Year's Day and Jan. 2.
Windsor
-
Police investigating an 'incident' in Wallaceburg
Chatham-Kent police are investigating an incident in Wallaceburg. While there is no indication what the incident is, police are asking people to avoid the area of Reaume Street, Earl Street and Murray Street.
-
Here are some of the new laws and rules coming into effect in Canada in 2023
From minimum wage increases, to restrictions placed on foreign homebuyers, CTVNews.ca breaks down some of the new laws and rules coming into effect across Canada in 2023.
-
Ontario files appeal of court decision striking down Bill 124
The Ontario government has formally filed an appeal of a court decision that struck down Bill 124, a controversial bill that capped public sector salary increases to one per cent.
Barrie
-
WATCH LIVE PROCESSION
WATCH LIVE PROCESSION | Procession for slain OPP officer to end in Barrie
Ontario Provincial Police have confirmed a procession to escort Const. Grzegorz "Greg" Pierzchala will take place on Friday.
-
Barrie sports hero shot and killed in the line of duty
After just one year on the force, Const. Grzegorz (Greg) Pierzchala died as a result of a fatal gunshot wound.
-
Charges laid after 8-year-old child struck by vehicle in Orillia
One person has been charged after an 8-year-old child was struck by a vehicle Thursday afternoon in Orillia.
Atlantic
-
Protest held outside World Junior game in Halifax Thursday night
A small group of people gathered outside the Scotiabank Centre in Halifax Thursday night to protest against Hockey Canada and the ongoing IIHF World Junior Championship.
-
Nova Scotia names first member of panel studying environmental racism in province
The Nova Scotia government has named Nova Scotia Community College Akerley campus principal Augy Jones as the first member of a panel that will examine environmental racism in the province.
-
'It was a different beast': P.E.I. premier weighs in on Fiona's impact, another year in office
As Prince Edward Island Premier Dennis King looks back at the year, he agrees with many that post-tropical storm Fiona stands out as one of the most impactful incidents on the island in 2022.
Calgary
-
Ian Tyson, Canadian folk and country legend, dead at 89
Family of the long-lauded singer-songwriter confirmed he died at home, at his ranch in southern Alberta, on Thursday.
-
Trudeau and family vacation in Jamaica amid gang-related state of emergency
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is currently vacationing in Jamaica amid a state of emergency in the Caribbean nation, which was issued earlier this month due to a surge in gang violence.
-
Air Canada, WestJet, among most delayed North American airlines in 2022: Report
A new report from Cirium Aviation Analytics found that Canada's two largest airlines faced plenty of delays in 2022.
Winnipeg
-
'It's getting scary': Kenora woman attacked in store wants action to curb violence
A Kenora store owner is left shaken after being attacked in her own shop by a stranger. She's calling for immediate action to address the root causes of violence.
-
Fire prompts early-morning road closure in Winnipeg
An early-morning fire has caused a road closure in Winnipeg on Friday morning.
-
Here are some of the new laws and rules coming into effect in Canada in 2023
From minimum wage increases, to restrictions placed on foreign homebuyers, CTVNews.ca breaks down some of the new laws and rules coming into effect across Canada in 2023.
Vancouver
-
Forget 'misconceptions' and buckle up on buses, RCMP officer says after deadly B.C. crash
An RCMP officer who interviewed survivors of the deadly Christmas Eve bus crash near Merritt, B.C., says it's time for passengers to throw out their false sense of security on buses and buckle up.
-
Teachers, parents pressure B.C. to reinstate mask mandate days before schools reopen
Days before students return to school, some teachers and parents are calling for tighter COVID-19 protocols in classrooms.
-
Music community mourning death of beloved Vancouver rock critic
Vancouver's live music community is in mourning following the death of longtime The Province rock critic Tom Harrison.
Edmonton
-
What an Alberta woman thought was a canker sore turned out to be tongue cancer
After losing half of her tongue to cancer, an Edmonton woman is raising awareness about the disease that one doctor says is increasingly found in people at low risk.
-
Grande Prairie shelter-in-place order lifted
A shelter-in-place for a Grande Prairie neighbourhood was lifted early Friday morning.
-
Connor Bedard puts on another show, Canada thumps Austria at world juniors
Connor Bedard had two goals and four assists as Canada pounded Austria 11-0 for the host country's second straight blowout win at the world junior hockey championship Thursday.