Who was Const. Grzegorz 'Greg' Pierzchala? OPP officer killed on day he completed his probationary period
Const. Grzegorz "Greg" Pierzchala had just successfully completed his 10-month probationary period as an OPP officer when he was shot and killed Tuesday.
The 28-year-old rookie was told earlier that day about the good news before he went out for patrol..
- Download our app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
OPP Commissioner Thomas Carrique said Pierzchala had wanted to be police officer since he was just five years old.
“[He] had a brief opportunity to live out his dream and to do his best to keep our community safe," Carrique told CTV News Toronto.
On Wednesday, Carrique paid tribute to Pierzchala, who he said was highly regarded and respected by his colleagues.
"They knew they could rely upon him in the most dangerous and stressful of situations. He was taken from us untimely by this tragic murder," Carrique said.
Insp. Phil Carter, the OPP Haldimand County detachment commander, also honoured Pierzchala on Wednesday, calling his death an "unimaginable and heartbreaking loss."
"The people of Haldimand County, Mississaugas of the Credit, Six Nations never got to see Greg's bright promise grow into the impressive and exemplary law enforcement career that seemed almost predestined. But we saw glimpses of that future before he was taking from us," Carter said.
Greg Pierzchala seen in this undated photo was shot and killed in a shooting near Hagersville, Ont. on Dec. 27, 2022. (Twitter/OPP)
Previously, Pierzchala served as a special constable at Queen’s Park and was a member of the Canadian Armed Forces.
Before that, he was a competitive wrestler and competed in events during his time at York University and as a high school student in Barrie.
One of his high school teachers and former wrestling coaches, Anne Goorts, said Pierzchala had always focused on becoming an officer.
“I want my own son to be become like him,” Goorts told CTV News Barrie through tears. “You wish your own child could be that kind, considerate, hard-working and thoughtful.”
He was awarded senior athlete of the year by St. Joan of Arc Catholic High School after qualifying for OFSAA (Ontario Federation of School Athletic Associations) in swimming and wrestling and participating in soccer, track and field, weight training and rowing.
In a statement issued Wednesday by the Barrie high school, staff remembered him as an “inspiration and positive influence to all.”
“He approached his life with incredible determination, compassion and joy. It is not surprising that he followed a career path of service to others,” the statement read.
Const. Grzegorz Pierzchala was an all-star athlete in Barrie during his high-school years. Dec. 28, 2022 (Source: Simcoe Muskoka Catholic District School Board)
Another one of his wrestling coaches, Nicholas Cryer of the Barrie-based Kempenfelt Bay Athletic Club, remembered Pierzchala as a “phenomenal athlete” with impeccable manners.
“He was super polite, always saying ‘sir’ or ‘madam.’ I can’t remember him ever losing his temper – he was just a nice, polite kid,” Cryer said.
Pierzchala was responding to a call about a vehicle in a ditch near Hagersville, Ont. shortly after 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, when he was shot and killed.
When Pierzchala arrived at the scene in the area of Indian Line and Concession 14, he approached the vehicle and was shot at by two of its occupants, according to Carrique.
He was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries where he was pronounced dead.
An Ontario Provincial Police officer enters West Haldimand General Hospital in Hagersville, Ont., after an OPP officer was shot and killed near the town on Tuesday, December 27, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nick Iwanyshyn
Two suspects were spotted fleeing the scene in a vehicle.
Police issued an alert for the pair in the aftermath of the shooting and advised residents to shelter in place as officers searched for them.
The suspects, identified as Randall McKenzie and Brandi Stewart-Sperry, are now in police custody and have both been charged with first-degree murder.
With files from CTV News Toronto’s Siobhan Morris
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada 'monitoring' as other countries implement COVID-19 testing policies for travellers from China
As other countries impose testing requirements to stop COVID-19 from ballooning beyond Chinese borders, the Public Health Agency of Canada says it will continue to closely 'monitor' the situation.
New details released about suspects charged in shooting death of OPP officer
New details have been released about the two suspects charged in connection with the fatal shooting of an Ontario Provincial Police officer near Hagersville, Ont.
'I said I love you and that was it': Loved ones mourn fisherman, 27, lost at sea in N.S.
Fishers are rallying around the family of one of their own who was lost at sea near Cape Sable Island.
Bedard shines as Canada stomps Germany at world junior hockey championship
Connor Bedard had a hat trick and four assists as Canada got back on track at the world junior hockey championship Wednesday with an emphatic 11-2 victory over Germany.
Who was Const. Grzegorz 'Greg' Pierzchala? OPP officer killed on day he completed his probationary period
Const. Grzegorz 'Greg' Pierzchala was responding to calls on his own for the first time in his Ontario Provincial Police career when he was shot and killed Tuesday.
Parents deliver baby at home during blizzard with help from doulas on video chat, then trek through knee-deep snow
'Twas two days before Christmas when within the house, a soon-to-be mother began having contractions.
New test can detect elusive sign of Alzheimer's disease in blood
A new test developed by neuroscientists at the University of Pittsburgh can detect signs of Alzheimer’s disease in a blood sample more accurately than previous tests, by spotting an elusive sign of the disease.
Large cougar caught on camera prowling small island off Nanaimo, B.C.
This time of year, doorbell cameras are traditionally capturing video of postal workers and possibly a family member slipping on ice, but on a small island off Nanaimo, B.C., the lens is focusing in on a very large feline.
Woman in Buffalo found dead in her car after getting trapped by snow, family says
A 22-year-old woman was found dead over the holiday weekend in Buffalo after being trapped in her car by the blizzard paralyzing western New York, her family told CNN on Tuesday.
Montreal
-
Montreal correctional officer suspended after man, 21, dies from injuries in jail
A correctional officer has been temporarily relieved of his duties after a detainee died following an altercation inside a Montreal jail on Christmas Eve. The Ministry of Public Safety confirmed in an email to CTV News that the man, 21-year-old Nicous D'Andre Spring, lost consciousness after an officer performed a 'physical procedure' on him inside the jail.
-
Long power outages expose Quebec's lack of readiness for energy transition: expert
Lengthy power outages that have left some Quebecers in the dark for days have exposed the province's lack of preparedness for the green energy transition to come, an expert said Wednesday.
-
'I have to support my people:' Montreal chef turns to activism as brutality continues in Iran
Atena Barforoushi emigrated to Canada from Iran a decade ago. A chef by trade, she took on the role of activist following the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian woman who died in police custody in September. Now, living in Montreal, she feels the need to speak out for freedom.
London
-
OPP release new details about suspects charged in shooting death of officer
Two people charged with first-degree murder in the death of OPP Const. Grzegorz “Greg” Pierzchala made their first appearances in court Wednesday.
-
Second victim of fatal Middlesex Centre crash identified
A GoFundMe campaign has been set up for the family of 16-year-old Lola May Fentie, the second victim of a fatal rollover crash in Middlesex Centre from Dec. 22.
-
‘Trying to rebuild now’: Family loses all possessions in Thorndale fire
Dave Sharpe, a single father of a family of four, can't believe his family’s bad luck — the home he just moved into earlier this month went up in flames on Tuesday evening. The cause of the blaze is unknown, but damage estimates are currently pegged at $500,000.
Kitchener
-
OPP release new details about suspects charged in shooting death of officer
Two people charged with first-degree murder in the death of OPP Const. Grzegorz “Greg” Pierzchala made their first appearances in court Wednesday.
-
Who was Const. Grzegorz 'Greg' Pierzchala? OPP officer killed on day he completed his probationary period
Const. Grzegorz 'Greg' Pierzchala was responding to calls on his own for the first time in his Ontario Provincial Police career when he was shot and killed Tuesday.
-
ER expansion plans in the works at Guelph General but 'stopgap' trailer will remain for a few more years
For the past two years, a trailer outside Guelph General Hospital has been the first point of contact for many emergency department patients.
Northern Ontario
-
Police charge suspect with two murders at Sudbury hotel
Greater Sudbury Police have charged a 33-year-old suspect with two counts of first-degree murder in connection with a Dec. 20 incident at a local hotel.
-
New details released about suspects charged in shooting death of OPP officer
New details have been released about the two suspects charged in connection with the fatal shooting of an Ontario Provincial Police officer near Hagersville, Ont.
-
Pharmacists in Ontario will soon be able to prescribe medications for more than a dozen common ailments
Ontario pharmacists will soon be able to prescribe medications for a number of common ailments without the approval of a physician.
Ottawa
-
Baggage backlog continues at Ottawa Airport
Some travellers arriving in Ottawa are still waiting to be reunited with their luggage, as airlines deal with cancelled flights and luggage delays over the holidays.
-
This Ottawa photo radar camera issued 19,000 tickets in six months
The new photo radar camera set up on St. Laurent Boulevard issued more than 19,000 speeding tickets in its first six months of operation.
-
New details released about suspects charged in shooting death of OPP officer
New details have been released about the two suspects charged in connection with the fatal shooting of an Ontario Provincial Police officer near Hagersville, Ont.
Windsor
-
OPP release new details about suspects charged in shooting death of officer
Two people charged with first-degree murder in the death of OPP Const. Grzegorz “Greg” Pierzchala made their first appearances in court Wednesday.
-
Tenants at 1616 Ouellette celebrate Christmas without running water
For nearly one week, some tenants at 1616 Ouellette Avenue, such as 60-year-old Stephen Warren, have been picking up snow from outside the building, filling it in pots and waiting for it to melt — just to flush their toilets. According to Warren, water has not been working at the building since Christmas Eve and heat has been intermittent.
-
Federal minister in Windsor Thursday to announce 'support'
CTV News Windsor has learned Minister of Public Safety Marco Mendicino will be at Windsor City Hall on Dec. 29. Mendicino will be joined by Mayor Drew Dilkens, Windsor-Tecumseh MP Irek Kusmierczyk and Windsor-West MP Brian Masse.
Barrie
-
High school sports hero shot in the line of duty
After just one year on the force, Const. Grzegorz (Greg) Pierzchala died as a result of a fatal gunshot wound.
-
Orillia rink reopens after month long closure due to Legionella link
A mechanical problem and a Legionella outbreak have kept Orillia’s Rotary Place closed since early November.
-
Curious community seeking answers into multiple deaths in New Tecumseth
Ontario Provincial Police investigators were joined by the forensic identification unit Wednesday at a house on Pyne Hills in New Tecumseth.
Atlantic
-
'I said I love you and that was it': Loved ones mourn fisherman, 27, lost at sea in N.S.
Fishers are rallying around the family of one of their own who was lost at sea near Cape Sable Island.
-
Man, woman found dead in vehicle: Bathurst, N.B., police
Police in Bathurst, N.B., say a missing woman has been found dead inside a vehicle along with the body of a man.
-
Nova Scotia premier open to guaranteeing outcomes to get health-care funding from feds
Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston says there is no pushback from the province when it comes to guaranteeing outcomes and performances for additional health-care funding from the federal government.
Calgary
-
Canada-wide warrant issued for suspect in fatal Forest Lawn shooting
A warrant has been issued for a 22-year-old man who is considered armed-and-dangerous in connection with a fatal Christmas Day shooting in a southeast Calgary neighbourhood.
-
Family of fallen Calgary police officer troubled by OPP constable’s death
The shooting death of an Ontario Provincial Police constable just outside of Hagersville is hitting close to home for the family of a fallen Calgary police officer.
-
U.K. man visiting family in Calgary ends up in ICU on Christmas Day
It was supposed to be David Verlander’s first time visiting Canada, and his first time in 10 years seeing family for Christmas.
Winnipeg
-
'I think it is ridiculous': Residents unnerved as convoy sets sights on Winnipeg
The possible return of a Freedom Convoy to Winnipeg is unnerving some downtown residents who fear they may be facing another occupation similar to a protest earlier this year that lasted weeks on end.
-
Brady landfill remains closed amid protest at entrance
Winnipeg's only active landfill remains closed to the public ten days after a blockade at the facility's entrance first went into place.
-
'We're really done': Manitoban stuck in Cuba details frustrating ordeal
Manitobans who travelled to Cuba for the holidays are still stuck in the tropical country, despite their original return date being Dec. 24.
Vancouver
-
Canadian Army reservists gather in Chilliwack for annual disaster response training
Hundreds of reservists with the Canadian Armed Forces have gathered in Chilliwack, B.C., for their annual disaster training.
-
British Colombians unhappy with the province's justice system, poll finds
Fewer than one in five British Columbians give the province's justice system high grades, according to a new survey.
-
Flood watches lifted in B.C., but Environment Canada forecasts more rain
No weather warnings were posted across British Columbia Wednesday for the first time in weeks, and flood watches on the South Coast have been lifted – but Environment Canada says more heavy rain is on the way.
Edmonton
-
'Edmonton's a bit ahead of Calgary': How Alberta's premier plans to even things out
Danielle Smith had great things to say about Edmonton's economy, arena and airport in her year-end interview with CTV News Edmonton.
-
'No flight for you here': St. Albert man describes Sunwing flight chaos in Cancun
It was a much-needed vacation for St. Albert's Bryan Watson and his family, but it didn't turn out as planned.
-
Edmonton mom says family has saved $25K since going car-free
An Edmonton woman says her family has saved $25,000 since selling both of their vehicles and switching to bikes.