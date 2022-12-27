OPP officer killed in shooting near Hagersville, Ont. identified; 2 suspects arrested

A 28-year-old officer who joined the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) over a year ago was killed in a shooting near Hagersville, Ont. on Tuesday afternoon, and two suspects are now in custody.

The shooting occurred at the intersection of Indian Line and Concession 14.

OPP Const. Ed Sanchuck said Const. Grzegorz "Greg" Pierzchala attended the area for reports of a "vehicle in a ditch," and when he arrived, he had an "interaction" with two occupants.

Pierzchala was shot as a result and suffered life-threatening injuries. He was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A search for the two suspects, a man and a woman, who fled the scene in a vehicle, subsequently commenced. OPP issued an alert advising residents in the area to shelter in place as they looked for the suspects.

In the alert, police released two photos of the suspects but only identified one of them -- 25-year-old Randall Mckenzie. They added that the suspects were believed to be armed.

The alert was later cancelled following the arrest of the suspects. It is unclear where they were apprehended.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are unknown. "We're in the early stages. It's a fluid, ongoing investigation," Sanchuk said.

"There's just a lot of details to go through, so we're putting the pieces of the puzzle together.

OPP are urging anyone with information to contact them at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

'Greg' remembered

OPP Commissioner Thomas Carrique tweeted that Pierzchala died "while courageously serving in the line of duty."

"Our hearts are with his loved ones and all OPP members at this tragic time," Carrique tweeted.

It is with an extremely heavy heart that I regretfully advise that #OPP Provincial Constable Grzegorz Pierzchala was killed today while courageously serving in the line of duty. Our hearts are with his loved ones and all OPP members at this tragic time. #HeroesInLife pic.twitter.com/Chg9RKiYTt — Thomas Carrique (@OPPCommissioner) December 28, 2022

Meanwhile, Sanchuk said he spoke to Pierzchala's colleagues, and they remembered him as a "great guy" who was a pleasure to work with.

"I'm truly at a loss for words tonight, we lost a family member, a police officer, and you know what a good community member," Sanchuk said.

"(He) was a great person to be around, always bubbly and a real, great cop. It's a substantial loss to everybody."

Sanchuk said police have put in place some mental health teams to support officers and family members.

The OPP Association, which represents all civilian and non-commissioned uniform of the force, said in a statement that Pierzchala's "service and sacrifice will never be forgotten."

"He will always be remembered as Hero in Life, Not Death. Our members go to work every day to serve and protect the citizens of Ontario. They do a dangerous job 24 hours per day, seven days per week, 365 days per year throughout the province of Ontario. This situation demonstrates that there is no such thing as a routine call in policing," the OPPA said.

The mayor of Haldimand County, where the shooting took place, released a statement offering her condolences.

"I am deeply saddened by the loss of one of our officers, who died today in the line of duty. Every day, our County's first responders risk their lives for the safety of our community, and a tragedy like today's is one we hope never comes," Mayor Shelley Bentley said.

"Our hearts go out to the officer's family, his OPP colleagues, and all first responders impacted by this horrific event.

Bentley added: "I know there's nothing I can say to lessen this tragic loss, but to all who are grieving, know that the community grieves with you."

Premier Doug Ford tweeted that he was horrified by the incident.

"Our first responders are true heroes," Ford said. "We share in the pain felt by family, friends and the entire police community as Ontario mourns this loss."

OPP Provincial Constable Grzegorz Pierzchala was killed while honouring his oath to protect his province. He represents the best of us.



My prayers are with him, his family and friends. It’s impossible to understand their grief right now. Ontario is thinking of you. https://t.co/7If3OQh0Yr — Doug Ford (@fordnation) December 28, 2022

Prime Minister Trudeau tweeted: "Heartbreaking news from Haldimand County, where Ontario Provincial Police Constable Grzegorz Pierzchala has been killed in the line of duty. To his family, friends, and colleagues — the thoughts of all Canadians are with you."