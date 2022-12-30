Body of slain OPP officer to be escorted from Toronto to Barrie in procession today

The body of slain Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officer Const. Grzegorz “Greg” Pierzchala will be escorted from Toronto to Barrie in a police procession Friday morning.

The procession will depart from the Centre of Forensic Sciences in Toronto at 9:00 a.m. and travel northbound on Highway 400 to a funeral home in Barrie.

Members of the public are invited to show their respects from one of the many overpasses along the highway.

CTVNewsToronto.ca will stream the procession live.

A police funeral for Pierzchala will be held in Barrie on Jan. 4. The OPP said details will be announced once they have been finalized.

Pierzchala, 28, was shot to death Tuesday afternoon when responding to a call about a vehicle in a ditch near Hagersville, Ont.

Two suspects allegedly stole a vehicle to flee the scene. They later ditched that vehicle and fled the scene on foot, but officers were able to track and arrest them nearby.

Randall McKenzie, 25, from the Mississaugas of the New Credit First Nation and Brandi Stewart-Sperry, 30, from Hamilton, have both been charged with first-degree murder.

McKenzie and Stewart-Sperry appeared in a Cayuga court on Wednesday afternoon via video. They are both due back in court on Jan. 17.

Prior to his death, Pierzchala had been with the OPP for over a year. At the start of his shift on Tuesday, he had been notified of the successful completion of his 10-month probationary period with the force.