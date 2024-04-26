Toronto cop accused of lying to investigators in case involving person he had 'inappropriate' relationship with

A Toronto police officer has been charged for allegedly lying to investigators amid a criminal case involving an individual he had a relationship with.

In a news release on Friday, the Toronto Police Service (TPS) said earlier this week, it laid two counts of attempting to obstruct justice and one count of perjury on Const. Werton Maciel-Sampaio

TPS alleges that the 39-year-old officer began an inappropriate relationship with a civilian in Dec. 2020 during the course of his duties.

Last June, Maciel-Sampaio allegedly gave investigators "false, misleading, or inaccurate information" about a criminal case involving the person he was in a relationship with.

The constable, who has five years of service, has also been suspended with pay as per the Police Services Act.

He is scheduled to appear in a Toronto court on June 7.