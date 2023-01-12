Body of murdered Ontario woman still not found, suspect last seen boarding flight to Mexico

A suspect in the 2021 murders of an Ontario couple was last seen boarding a plane to Mexico days after the attack, police said at a news conference Thursday.

Phuong Tan Nguyen, wanted for two counts of first-degree murder in connection with the deaths of Kristy Nguyen, 25, and Quoc Tran, 37, was last seen boarding the plane on Sept. 22, 2021, investigators said

Kristy Nguyen and Tran, both of Markham, Ont., were murdered on Sept. 18, 2021.

Police say, despite sharing the same last name, there is no familial connection between the suspect and victim.

Investigators allege the couple was killed in a targeted attack carried out at 111 Zenway Blvd., a commercial property in Vaughan. On Thursday, Investigative Services Supt. Rhonda Corsi said she believes a firearm was used in the attacks, but “cannot confirm that both were killed by gunshot wounds since [Kristy Nguyen’s body] has not been found yet.”

About two weeks after the murders, Tran’s body was recovered at Twin Creeks Landfill and Environmental Centre in Watford, Ont., located about 2.5 hours west of Toronto.

Shortly after, police arrested and charged Vaughan resident Recaldo Liburd with two counts of accessory after the fact of murder in connection with the investigation. He has since been released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court for a pre-trial on June 16.

Police searched the Watford landfill and later, a U.S. landfill, for Kristy Nguyen’s body, “but sadly, those efforts were unsuccessful,” Corsi said

Phuong Tan Nguyen, of Toronto, remains outstanding and is considered armed and dangerous. Police say they do not know if he is still in Mexico.

On Thursday, York Regional Police also issued a $50,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of Phuong Tan Nguyen. Anyone with any information pertaining to the case is asking to contact YRP at OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

‘FILLED WITH ANGUISH’

At Thursday’s news conference, YRP Chief Jim MacSween said the “tragic and brutal” murders have shocked the community and their loved ones.

“We’ve been working tirelessly since then to find Kristy and bring their killer to justice,” he said.

MacSween then read a statement prepared by Kristy Nguyen’s family.

“It's very difficult for us to speak about Kristy in the past tense because many days we simply cannot believe she's dead,” the statement said. “How could it be that our beautiful, reliable, smart, ambitious Kristy is no longer here?”

The family said her murder has impacted them in “immeasurable” ways.

“She not only brought love and joy and pride through our close-knit family,” the statement read. “She also managed her mother's nail salon. She was a friend and confidant to her siblings, and she was on a path to making great contributions to our society.”

According to the family, Kristy Nguyen had a degree in psychology and dreamed of completing her Master's degree in England. She wanted to be a lawyer, they said.

“What's more, before she was murdered, we had plans to meet with her boyfriend's family to discuss their desire to marry,” the family shared.

“On Sept.18, 2021, all the remarkable things that Kristy was and all the remarkable things that she would have been were stolen from her.”