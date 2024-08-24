TORONTO
Toronto

    • Blue Jays RHP Bowden Francis loses no-hit bid in 9th inning against the Angels

    Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Bowden Francis (44) throws the ball during first inning MLB baseball action against the Los Angeles Angels in Toronto, Saturday, Aug. 24, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Bowden Francis (44) throws the ball during first inning MLB baseball action against the Los Angeles Angels in Toronto, Saturday, Aug. 24, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov
    TORONTO -

    Bowden Francis lost his bid for the second no-hitter in Blue Jays history when Taylor Ward hit a leadoff homer for the Los Angeles Angels in the ninth inning on Saturday.

    Francis walked three and hit a batter while striking out a career-high 12. He threw a career-high 117 pitches, 84 for strikes.

    The crowd of 34,011 saluted Francis with a standing ovation when he was replaced by right-hander Chad Green following Ward's 17th homer.

    The 28-year-old Francis was named American League Player of the Week last week after going 2-0 with a 0.64 ERA in two starts. In the first of those, he pitched seven innings in a road win over the Angels on Aug. 12.

    The Blue Jays held on for a 3-1 victory over the Angels.

