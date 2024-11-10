Woodside Square Cinema shot at in two separate incidents over weekend: TPS

Patrons were inside a movie theatre when a suspect fired bullets at the business’ doors on Saturday night, before the cinema was shot at again hours later in a second incident, police say.

Speaking to members of the media on Sunday, Duty Inspector Todd Jocko said that the first incident happened at 10:30 p.m. Saturday night while patrons were inside.

Hours later, just before 6 a.m., Jocko said that police received a call for a second shooting at the same location.

There were no reported injuries in either incident, police said.

Photos captured by CP24 shows at least seven suspected bullet marks on the theatre’s glass entry doors, along with additional damage to the building’s doorway.

Police attend a shooting at the Woodside Cinema on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024. (CP24)

“It’s early in the investigation, and I’m unable to tell you if the two incidents are connected, or what the motive might be behind these two incidents,” Jocko said.

Earlier this month, the movie theatre was evacuated due to a fire at its kiosk.

At the time, police told CTV News Toronto that the fire was caused by two unknown suspects who entered the theatre and lit an unknown package, causing the evacuation. No one was injured from the incident.

Jocko encouraged anyone affected by the incident, or any similar incidents, to reach out to partners like SafeTO, who provide counselling and support.

“We understand how difficult these types of violence and these situations are for community, I can assure you that Toronto police are dedicating all necessary resources to this investigation, and that our guns and gangs unit are investigating it.”