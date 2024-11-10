Elderly man seriously injured in Mississauga hit-and-run

A police investigation is underway after a senior was seriously injured in a hit -and-run crash late last week in Mississauga.

The fail-to-remain collision happened on Friday on Creditview Road, south of Eglinton Avenue West.

Peel Regional Police (PRP) said they were called to that area shortly before 5:30 p.m.

Police said that an 80-year-old man from Mississauga was hit while crossing the street midblock by the driver of a white coloured Honda CRV.

The motorist briefly stopped their vehicle but fled in an unknown direction, they said.

The victim was taken to a trauma center with serious injuries.

The suspect is described as white man and 60 to 70 years old with grey hair balding on top. He was last seen wearing glasses and was clean-shaven.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed this collision, including anyone who may have any info about the suspect or anyone with dash camera footage, to contact PRP’s Major Collision Bureau at 905-453–2121, ext. 3710, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.