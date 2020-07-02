Full coverage at CTVNews.ca/Coronavirus
Tracking every case of COVID-19 in Canada
Toronto makes it mandatory to wear a mask in indoor public spaces
Ontario premier shocked by packed Toronto beaches, warns COVID-19 fight is not over
COVID-19 deaths surpass 500,000 globally, with more than 10 million infected
Ontario allows expanded social bubbles. Here's how to create your circle
Here are the COVID-19 testing centres in Toronto
Loved ones remember those who have lost their lives to COVID-19 in Ontario