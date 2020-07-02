TORONTO -- The Toronto Blue Jays will train for the upcoming season at Rogers Centre, the team announced Thursday.

The Blue Jays, the lone MLB team north of the Canada-U.S. border, had to ask for special permission from the Canadian government to use their Toronto stadium during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Training camps are set to begin around the league on Friday.

We're coming home



Our Summer Training Camp will be held at Rogers Centre!

