Bianca Andreescu beats Serena Williams to win U.S. Open
Mississauga teenager Bianca Andreescu has defeated tennis superstar Serena William to win the U.S. open. (The Associated Press)
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, September 7, 2019 5:59PM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, September 7, 2019 6:17PM EDT
Bianca Andreescu is the U.S. Open champion.
The Mississauga, Ont., native downed tennis great Serena Williams 6-3, 7-5 on Saturday to become the first Canadian to ever win a Grand Slam singles title.
After pumping her fists and congratulating Williams on a well-played match, Andreescu lay on the court, covering her face as she processed the win.
She then stood and made a heart shape with her hands before climbing a ladder to get into the stands and hug her parents.
The final was a rematch of last month's Rogers Cup women's championship in Toronto, which Andreescu won when Williams retired down 3-1 in the first set.
That match lasted less than 20 minutes and gave Andreescu her second WTA victory of the season.