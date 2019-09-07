

The Canadian Press





Bianca Andreescu is the U.S. Open champion.

The Mississauga, Ont., native downed tennis great Serena Williams 6-3, 7-5 on Saturday to become the first Canadian to ever win a Grand Slam singles title.

After pumping her fists and congratulating Williams on a well-played match, Andreescu lay on the court, covering her face as she processed the win.

She then stood and made a heart shape with her hands before climbing a ladder to get into the stands and hug her parents.

The final was a rematch of last month's Rogers Cup women's championship in Toronto, which Andreescu won when Williams retired down 3-1 in the first set.

That match lasted less than 20 minutes and gave Andreescu her second WTA victory of the season.