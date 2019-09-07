More Stories
- Biggest turnout ever at Raptors 905 open tryout in Mississauga 1
- 'Jesus in the City' parade stops outside Chick-fil-A to say prayer for religious freedom 1
- Extensive damage, power outages as Dorian lashes Atlantic Canada 22
- Man dead after collision knocks him off his motorcycle near DVP
- Noise complaints lead to gun seizures at Etobicoke house party
- Man critically hurt in Richmond Hill shooting undergoes surgery 1
- Hotel shooting leads to police laying human trafficking charges
- Police investigating after shots fired at Vaughan law firm
- Man, woman charged with impaired driving were both in driver's seat during crash
- Stranded Ontarians rescued from Grand Bahama Island 1
