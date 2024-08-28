Looking for a used car? Consumer Reports names these as the most reliable brands

With the average cost of a new car in Canada sitting at around $68,000, according to Autotrader.ca, how do you pick the right used vehicle that won't end up costing more in the years to come? According to a new used-vehicle brand survey, Lexus and Toyota are the top two most reliable automakers.

Consumer Reports has an annual survey ranking the best new cars and for the first time it's now looking at the best value of used vehicles between five and ten years old.

"Our survey focused on vehicles from the 2014 to 2019 model year, essentially five to 10-year-old vehicles, looking at data from 150,000 vehicles collected in our survey," said Jeff Bartlett with Consumer Reports (CR).

The survey found that drivers can still get a very dependable used vehicle, even if it costs much less.

Krystine Amerman told CTV News Toronto she was in the market for a bigger car for her growing family and decided to research used cars.

"I was really looking for a fair price. I was specifically looking for brands that were known to be durable, have great safety qualifications, and something that was fuel efficient," Amerman said.

According to Autotrader.ca, most Canadians pay $40,000 for a used car. So, for buyers like Amerman, it's crucial to make a choice that will last for years.

Consumer Reports' first-ever brand ranking survey lists Lexus, Toyota and Mazda as the top three brands out of 26 options.

All three brands have consistent, average or better reliability ratings over the years.

Acura and Honda rounded up the top five, while at the bottom of the list were Tesla, Dodge and Chrysler.

Even though some cars are known to stand the test of time, not every model year from every brand, even a solid one, is created equal.

"Brand reliability can direct your initial research, but as our data consistently shows, it's important for buyers to focus on the model and the year that you're considering," said Bartlett.

CR's researchers also had individual top picks, like the 2017 Chevrolet Cruze due to its price point at about $12,000, and the 2018 Honda HR-V, as it comes with some of the latest top safety features.

Those searching for a pick-up truck may want to check out the 2015 Toyota Tacoma, according to the survey, as it strikes the right balance between dependability and towing power.

A used vehicle needs to be well maintained to keep it running smoothly, and while you could get a better deal by buying privately, the survey found that consumers who bought "certified" pre-owned cars from dealers had fewer problems than used cars purchased from other sources.