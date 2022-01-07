The bail hearing for Canadian fashion mogul Peter Nygard will continue next week.

Police have said he's charged with six counts of sexual assault and three counts of forcible confinement, which relate to alleged incidents in the late 1980s and mid-2000s.

None of the evidence or reasons presented in court can be published due to a standard publication ban.

Nygard has denied all the allegations.

He appeared Friday in a virtual Toronto court from the Toronto South Detention Centre.

Nygard was first arrested in Winnipeg in 2020 under the Extradition Act after being charged with nine sex-related counts in New York.

He has denied those allegations as well.

Authorities flew the former head of a multimillion-dollar clothing company to Toronto from Winnipeg in October to face the charges.

Nygard is also the subject of a class-action lawsuit in the U.S. involving 57 women.

The hearing is set to resume next Friday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 7, 2022.