At least two suspects sought after Parkdale shooting left one person dead, three others injured

Toronto police are searching for at least two suspects after a shooting in a Parkdale highrise that left one person dead and three others injured on Tuesday.

Police and paramedics were called to a 19-storey apartment building on Dunn Avenue, just south of Queen Street West, shortly after 5:30 p.m. for a shooting.

Acting Insp. Craig Young told reporters at the scene that the first victim was located in the lobby of the building. Officers performed life-saving measures on the victim, who was later rushed to a trauma centre in serious condition.

Young said a second victim, an adult male, was found inside a unit on the third floor. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.

A third victim, a woman, fled the building and "sought refuge" on a TTC bus on Queen Street, Young said. There is no word on her condition, but Young said her injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.

Police later learned that a fourth victim, a man, walked into a local hospital. Young said his injuries are also not considered life-threatening.

Officers are now looking for at least two male suspects. Police have only released limited descriptions of the two.

"We've got officers going floor to floor, stairwell to stairwell firstly to see if there are any suspects – to locate suspects and also to confirm that there are no further victims," Young said, adding that officers are also actively searching surrounding areas.

SHOOTING: UPDATE

Dunn Av + Queen St West

- Police are on scene

- Fourth victim attended a hospital on their own

- Suspects: Male, black, 30s, dark clothing

- Anyone w/info contact police#GO2229664

^lb — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) November 15, 2022

When asked if the person seen taken by police into custody was connected to the incident, Young said he could not confirm if the individual was one of the suspects in the shooting.

"I don't know the connection right now. I just know someone has been taken into custody," he said.

Young also cannot confirm if the shooting was targeted or if a nearby incident on Monday is related. Police were called to the area of Dunn Avenue and King Street West for reports of gunshots, and when they arrived, no victims were located, but shell casings were found.

"It's obviously in very close proximity…but we cannot confirm at this point in time whether, in fact, they are related," Young said.

He noted that the investigation, which has now been taken over by the homicide unit, is very "dynamic."

"It's just too fluid. We just have multiple locations for the victims. I can't surmise as to how many actual shooting locations there were," Young said.

As for public safety, he said police believe there is no threat.