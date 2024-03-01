TORONTO
    Argos quarterback Kelly denies harassment allegations made by former team employee

    Toronto Argonauts quarterback Chad Kelly is denying allegations that he harassed a former employee of the CFL club.

    A woman who worked as a strength-and-conditioning coach with the Argos filed a lawsuit last week against the team for wrongful dismissal and against Kelly for alleged violations of the Ontario Human Rights Code.

    The complainant said in a statement of claim filed with the Ontario Superior Court of Justice that she was subject to continued harassment from Kelly, beginning with unwanted romantic advances and escalating into instances of threatening language.

    She said her contract with the Argonauts was not renewed shortly after informing the team of Kelly's alleged behaviour.

    In a statement sent to The Associated Press on Friday, Kelly said he was "shocked" by the allegations against him and will seek dismissal of the lawsuit.

    The allegations have not been tested in court. The CFL says it has launched an investigation into the claims.

    The Canadian Press does not publish the names of alleged victims of harassment or sexual assault unless granted permission.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 1, 2024.

