‘Appalling:’ Police investigating tirade against TTC bus operator that was captured on video
Toronto police are investigating a 30-minute long tirade towards a female TTC bus driver that was filmed by a man and posted online.
“It’s horrible, it’s absolutely demoralizing while you’re trying to do your job,” Marvin Alfred, president ATU local 113, told CTV News Toronto in an interview. “It’s tough to watch that interview.”
Alfred said on Sept. 6 a male customer tried to board the 125 Drewry bus at Bathurst who immediately lost his composure and began attacking the driver in a “verbally abusive” fashion.
The union believes the attack was racially motivated and have identified the operator as a Black woman.
“The individual just kept going on and on and on at them, attacking them, using racist language, in misogynist terms, just kept on attacking her,” Alfred said.
The half-hour long video viewed by CTV News Toronto shows the bus stopped with passengers waiting inside the bus and outside the bus at a stop. The male trying to board uses profane language repeatedly, hurls insults, complaining the operator won’t let him board the bus.
“I’m a taxpayer with a Presto card that paid the fare and she won’t let me on the bus,” he said multiple times in the video.
The bus driver remains calm and on the phone throughout the incident as captured by the video. Both the union and TTC said she was on with transit control, however it’s not clear why help does not arrive on site while the bus remained out of service.
“No one attended the scene, there were no police and no TTC supervisory staff. You have someone being victimized by somebody in the public and this operator at the end of the incident had no one attend the scene,” Alfred said.
Alfred said the operator had to drive her bus “affected and traumatized” out of service to another location to engage a supervisor in-person.
Alfred said there should be more resources in place to protect people in situations like this. He also stressed that the operator wants to ensure this type of incident never happens to anyone else.
Toronto police said they are investigating the incident. They said officers did not attend because they were not called while it occurred and a report about the incident was filed afterwards.
“We are also looking into our response after she contacted our Transit Control Centre,” said TTC spokesperson Stuart Green in an email to CTV News Toronto.
Green said at the same time there was an injury at track level at Sheppard West Station with first response resources in the area deployed to that incident, including monitoring station crowding and managing bus shuttles.
“However, we continue to assess what we could have done differently to assist this operator during the incident.”
“Like everyone, we are shocked by what this video shows,” he said. “TTC operators in the field are performing a vital public service. So to see one being subjected to this sort of vile abuse is appalling.”
During the incident, Green said the head of bus operations was in direct contact with the operator as soon as he was made aware of the incident to express concern and support.
Green said the safety of employees and customers is the TTC’s top priority at all times and they work closely with union partners to make sure employees are safe while on the job.
The man recording eventually said “You can have your bus back,” and is seen leaving the area.
Green said the operator has been offered peer and counselling resources.
Alfred, meanwhile, said the operator has returned to work, but wants this kind of incident to stop.
