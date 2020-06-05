TORONTO -- A number of planned protests against anti-Black racism are set to take place in Toronto over the next two days following similar demonstrations in the United States and the world over.

The first of which, dubbed the “I Can’t Breathe Toronto March”, begins today at 12:30 p.m. at Bloor-Yonge Subway Station. Protesters are expected to make their way west on Front Street and north on University Avenue before gathering at Nathan Phillips Square.

The demonstration’s namesake is in reference to George Floyd’s dying words. The 46-year-old Black man died after a white police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes while Floyd was handcuffed face down on a Minneapolis, Minn. street on May 25.

Floyd had been arrested on suspicion of passing a counterfeit bill at a nearby store. He was unarmed.

In the days that followed, all 50 States participated in protests against anti-Black racism, some of which turned violent.

As a result and in preparation of today’s event, a number of downtown Toronto businesses have taken the unusual step of boarding up their windows to prevent potential looting, which has been observed in some of the stateside protests, but has been largely condemned by protest participants.

It should be noted that last Saturday, a protest in Toronto following the death of Regis Korchinski-Paquet, a 29-year-old Black woman who fell from a 24th-floor balcony in High Park following an interaction with police, was largely peaceful.

In a statement released hours before Friday’s planned demonstration, the organizers of the “I Can’t Breathe Toronto March” said they have heard claims about “riot groups” coming into the city as well as concerns over potential looting, but that the protest they are doing what they can to ensure the protest remains peaceful.

“We originally wanted this to be a march with friends and family who wanted to participate against the cruelty to black lives and the crooked system. It blew up far beyond our reach and now we just want to follow the proper way of still trying to send out the message that we demand change,” the organizers said.

“I want to take the time to apologize in advance to everyone who expected a huge moving force through the streets of Toronto, but we want to minimize the risk for any violence during our peaceful walk. A lot of things are out of my control and we would rather be honest than deal with animosity.”

Participants will be given “I can’t breathe” clothing when they arrive at the demonstration as well as a routed map to follow. Organizers urged people to walk in socially-distanced groups of five people or less in adherence with COVID-19 public health measures.

It is not clear who the organizers of the weekend protests are, but Black Lives Matter-Toronto and Not Another Black Life, who organized last weekend's rally, have both said they are not involved.

Black Lives Matter – Toronto (BLMTO) has NO involvement in the organizing of any of this weekend’s upcoming actions and marches. We believe in Black people mourning, grieving, and protesting however works for them & hope everyone look out & care for each other. #BlackLivesMatter — Black Lives Matter — Toronto (@BLM_TO) June 5, 2020

Toronto Police Chief Mark Saunders spoke ahead of today’s planned protests saying he expects the events to remain peaceful. “There’s a lot of passion, there’s a lot of anger, and there’s a lot of hope,” he said at a news conference Thursday. “I hope that as Torontonians we can continue to do that.”

Speaking with CP24 earlier this week, Mayor John Tory said that there was some online rumours suggesting that people could infiltrate the weekend protests and “wreak havoc downtown” but he expressed optimism that things would remain peaceful.

Participants are being urged by organizers to let paramedics, police or firefighters move through the crowd in the case of an emergency.