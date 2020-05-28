TORONTO -- Relatives of a 29-year-old woman who fell from the balcony of a Toronto apartment tower Wednesday night are questioning the role of responding police officers in how she died.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) said Toronto police were called to an apartment building near High Park Avenue and Bloor Street West, at around 5:15 p.m. for a domestic incident.

“While officers were inside an apartment unit on the 24th floor, they observed a woman on the balcony,” the SIU said in a news release. She later fell from the balcony and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Family, friends and her pastor have identified the woman as Regis Korchinski-Paquet, 29.

Her brother Reece Korchinski said numerous officers responded to the call and wondered why that was.

“I don’t know the exact number but there was a lot of them,” he said Wednesday night. “To go into the unit after one female, for what?”

Korchinski-Paquet’s cousin tells CP24 he does not believe she would harm herself.

“Exactly, my cousin’s not jumping. She’s a Christian woman, she’s not doing suicide, that ain’t what we do, we don’t do that, we ain’t killing ourselves, that’s number one, 100 per cent,” he told reporters Wednesday.

The Toronto Police Service declined further comment on Wednesday night, citing the SIU’s involvement.

But Thursday morning, Chief Mark Saunders issued a statement saying he wants answers too.

“We know this incident has caused a great deal of concern and our thoughts are with the family and the community,” Saunders said. “Let me be very clear that we want the facts as much as anyone. The Toronto Police Service is fully co-operating with the Special Investigations Unit."

He urged anyone with information to call the SIU.

For its part, the SIU says it is aware of the allegations made against responding officers and wants more people to come forward to speak to them about it.

"The SIU is aware of allegations made by certain family members of the deceased and will be looking to speak to anyone with information about these allegations," the agency said Thursday.

Pastor Roy Dawson of Peace Community Church of Jesus Christ told CP24 that Korchinski-Paquet would help “at every cookout” with his congregation, often with her mother.

"She always was positive, she loved children, she was thorough and she was always very positive," Dawson said.

"She just had such a beautiful smile."

Four SIU personnel, two investigators and two forensic experts, have been assigned to probe the case.

Toronto Mayor John Tory released a statement extending his condolences to the family and friends of Korchinski-Paquet.

"I know her family have raised questions about her death and want answers about what has happened. We all want and need answers when a tragic death happens in our community," said Tory, who also expressed support for the SIU's independent investigation and said he understands it can be frustrating to wait for answers.

The city councillor for the High Park ward, Gord Perks, said he is awaiting the SIU’s findings and that her family “deserves answers.”

The SIU is called to investigate any incident involving an Ontario police officer and a member of the public that results in death, serious injury or an allegation of sexual assault.