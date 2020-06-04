TORONTO -- George Floyd’s life being taken at the hands of a white police officer in Minneapolis last week “speaks to the value of why we need body-worn cameras” right here in Toronto, police chief Mark Saunders said.

“There isn’t any law enforcement officer that I can think of that did not have a horrible feeling in their stomach when they saw what happened to George Floyd – it still bothers me,” the chief said during a news conference held at Toronto Police Headquarters on Thursday afternoon.

“We’re there to preserve life, we are there to enhance community safety, and when you see that – they’ll have their day in court – but I will tell you I was offended by it.”

Saunders told reporters he personally understands that anti-Black racism is not just words, but a harsh reality.

“Take 1940 for example,” he said. “A Black man was hung because he did not address the officer by Mr., he said his first name. These types of atrocities have happened and a lot of people tend to forget that.”

“When they had a public lynching, they would be put in the newspaper, tomorrow 2 p.m. there will be a hanging, there will be a lynching, people would put on their Sunday’s best to watch.”

This was not done behind laneways, but rather out in the open, Saunders stated, adding that this took place in, what he refers to as, recent history.

“You can figure out how you want to define recent versus past,” he continued. “If my mom and my dad were alive, then it is recent enough for me to say there was a problem, we have gotten better, but the incremental change is why people are so angry right now.”

Saunders said the “recent past around the world, and in Toronto,” clearly shows that “the time is now over for incremental change.”

“There has to be bigger change,” he stated.

The implementation of body-worn cameras for officers of the Toronto Police Service could soon be one “bigger change” put into effect.

“We’re near the finish line,” Saunders said of the matter on Thursday. “That has been a discussion that I have had for years. I have wanted body-worn cameras. This adds transparency between police and community and having those body-worn cameras will help give an objective account of that situation in those moments and it’s critical.”

Body-worn cameras have been absent on the vests of police officers in Toronto for several years now. A pilot project that saw 100 front-line officers be equipped with the cameras for 11 months ended in April 2016.

The matter, which has been addressed multiple times over the years, has resurfaced once again as the police service faces harsh criticism in relation to the death of Regis Korchinski-Paquet, a Black woman who fell from a 24th-floor balcony on May 27.

Family members of the 29-year-old have said she was in the midst of a mental health crisis when police were called to her apartment, located in the area of Bloor Street West and High Park Avenue.

She was alone inside the unit with police when she fell to her death.

The province’s police watchdog is now investigating the circumstances leading up to her death and has conducted interviews with all six officers who were at the home before she fell off the balcony.

‘The people are talking, they want this, I want this’

Saunders went on to state that the service has worked with several key players, including community members, the province’s Attorney General’s office, the Office of the Independent Police Review Director, the privacy commissioner, and the SIU, to ensure the implementation of body-worn cameras is done in the right way.

“We have had community town halls on the very discussion on: what are the things that you would like put in play to make sure that we at all times respect privacy, but at the same time have the ability of recording what’s necessary,” he said.

“And so it gets tricky – when we have certain things, for example, a young offender, a person underage, having that person’s image shown, people that have been victimized in a horrific way – what do we do with these things?”

The police partnerships stated above have helped the service “iron out” those matters, Saunders said.

“I have been pushing hard. I want this done now. The people are talking, they want this, I want this. It will help with building the relationships that are necessary if we’re going to keep this city safe.”

When asked, Saunders would not comment on the cost of this implementation, but added that the initiative is too valuable not to be considered.