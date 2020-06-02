TORONTO -- Some downtown retail stores have boarded up their windows amid fears of rioting similar to what has been observed in a number of U.S. cities but Mayor John Tory is expressing confidence that Torontonians will continue to protest peacefully and says that any suggestion otherwise is likely just the musings of a small group of people who “spend a lot of their time in their basement typing out these kind of messages.”

On Monday evening crews were seen boarding up the Hudson’s Bay department store on Queen Street West as well as a Best Buy location near Dundas and Bay streets as riots continued to break out south of the border following the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Floyd’s death at the hands of a police officer who pinned a knee against his neck for nearly eight minutes has been the subject of protests across the United States since a video of the incident surfaced last week and while it should be noted that those protests have been mostly peaceful, there have been reports of violence and looting at times.

It is not known if there is any credible threat in Toronto at this point but Tory did tell reporters at an unrelated press conference on Tuesday morning that police are “gathering intelligence with respect to the activities that people might or might not engage in” and will be “vigilant” in order to ensure that some of the scenes of looting and violence that have played out in U.S. cities following Floyd’s death don’t occur here.

He also said that he believes that those people who have shared concerns about anti-Black and anti-Indigenous racism in Toronto in the wake of Floyd’s death “have no interest whatsoever” in participating in any rioting.

“I reject the fact that there is any reasonable critical mass of people that are interested in any way, shape or form of having any kid of disturbance on June 6 or on any other date,” he said in response to a question about one particular rumour. “I you are one of those sorry trouble causers that I think by and large spend a lot of their time in their basement typing out these kinds of messages about this kind of activity just forget it. The police are going to be vigilant, as they are every day, to make sure that this kind of thing doesn’t happen and to keep us all safe and we can go about having whatever protests or other kind of commemorations are necessary to move these issues forward on anti-black racism and anti-indigenous racism.”

Over the weekend approximately 4,000 people marched along Bloor Street to protest anti-Black and anti-Indigenous racism but despite the large crowds the event remained peaceful.

Speaking with reporters, Tory said that the city has so far “done itself proud in the way in which it has handled some very heartfelt protests” and that the “Toronto way is to continue to do it that way.”

“We are very focused on trying to address in a meaningful way the issues that have caused a lot of hurt for people here and elsewhere on this continent and we will go about continuing to do that and will rely on police to keep us safe,” he said. “I am sure that this tiny group of people who want to engage in this kind of behaviour (looting and violence), for reasons I can’t possibly fathom, will perhaps just stay in the basement typing out those messages.”

In a statement provided to Newstalk 1010 on Tuesday, Toronto police said that they are “aware of various social media posts regarding protest activity in the city” and “will continue to monitor and respond, if necessary, to ensure the safety of everyone involved.”