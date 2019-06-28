

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





Friends of a 17-year-old boy fatally shot outside of a townhouse complex in Scarborough late Thursday night said he was a “very funny guy and always had a smile on his face.”

Reports from the scene suggest that a group of residents at the Toronto Community Housing complex on Danzig Street, near Morningside Avenue, were socializing outside when multiple shots rang out at around 11:30 p.m.

Following the shooting, residents found the victim, identified by friends as Jayden Simpson, collapsed in front of the complex with multiple gunshot wounds.

He was rushed to hospital via an emergency run but was pronounced dead sometime overnight.

Neighbours told CP24 that Simpson had just graduated from high school and was planning to attend George Brown College in the fall.

“He was never in trouble, never hung out with the bad guys who were getting into trouble, he made sure he stayed away from that and got good marks,” friend Tila Lainscek told CP24 at the scene on Friday morning.

Lainscek said that Simpson played basketball at nearby Sir Wilfrid Laurier Collegiate Institute and had hoped to continue his hoops career at college.

She said that he went by “Juicy J” around the complex and was well known to residents.

“That is what everyone called him here, it was a great name,” she said. “He was a good student, and was just very focused on his life and making sure he went down the right path.”

Same complex as 2012 shooting

The complex where the shooting took place has been rocked by violence before.

In July, 2012, an exchange of gunfire at a community barbecue hosted at the complex resulted in the death of a 14-year-old girl and a 23-year-old man. More than 20 others were also injured in that shooting.

Speaking with CP24 on Friday morning, resident Nana Okyere said that he was shocked to learn of the teen’s death.

He said that he can’t think of any reason that he would have been targeted, other than perhaps being in the wrong place at the wrong time.

“He is a little kid man, 16 or 17 years old. It is not fair for the mom and parents to have to go through this kind of stuff. I don’t know how to react to it honestly,” he said.

Police have said that the suspect in the shooting is a black male, who is around 18 years old with a thin build. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie.

Witnesses have also said that they saw two vehicles speeding away from the scene following the shooting, including a car and a silver minivan.

Homicide detectives are currently on scene.

As part of their investigation, police are expected to review footage from numerous cameras that were installed in and around the complex following the 2012 shooting.

“Obviously the investigation is ongoing. We are asking the public to come forward if they have any information whatsoever regarding this,” Insp. Norm Proctor told reporters earlier on Friday morning.