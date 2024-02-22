Alleged 'serial sex trafficker' operating in the Greater Toronto and Vancouver areas charged
Police have charged an alleged “serial sex trafficker” they say was operating within the Greater Toronto and Vancouver areas for the last five years.
In a news release issued on Thursday, Toronot police said that six female victims were sexually exploited for a commercial purpose at different times since July 2018.
Investigators added that in some cases the accused employed “coercion, deception, manipulation, physical violence, and psychological harm” to “maintain control, direction, or influence over some of the victims.”
All of the victim’s earnings from performing sex acts during that period were turned over to the accused, they said.
On February 14, a search warrant was executed near Bathurst and Front streets, during which police said they seized “items of evidentiary value.”
Joacquin “Hollywood Nise” Rowe, 38, of Toronto, is facing six counts of procuring/exercising control, five counts each of material benefit from sexual services and advertising another person’s sexual services, two counts each of trafficking in persons and material benefit trafficking persons over 18, and one count each of withhold identity documents, assault, material benefit from sexual services, launder proceeds of Canadian crime, and possess proceeds of property or thing obtained by crime in Canada exceeding $5,000.
The arrest was made as part of Project Blanco, an investigation led by Toronto police’s Human Trafficking Unit. Launched on Aug. 30, 2023, it was supported by the Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre of Canada and the Provincial Human Trafficking Intelligence-led Joint Forces Strategy through funding from the Ontario Government, Criminal Intelligence Service Ontario.
Toronto police are concerned that there may be more victims and have released a photo of the accused.
“Police would like to encourage all affected individuals to come forward and report human trafficking occurrences to the police. We want to ensure everyone has access to support services and an exit strategy, regardless of their decision to proceed criminally” they said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-4838 or humantrafficking@torontopolice.on.ca, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.222tips.com.
BREAKING Actions of man who killed 4 members of Muslim family in London, Ont. constitute terrorism, judge rules
During a sentencing hearing on Thursday morning, a judge ruled Nathaniel Veltman's actions on June 6, 2021 constitute terrorism.
Thousands of pickup trucks, SUVs recalled in Canada over increased risk of crash
Toyota is conducting a safety recall to approximately 28,061 SUVs and pickup trucks in Canada involving transmission issues, the company said in a press release on Thursday.
Get ready for a drop in temperatures: Arctic fronts forecast across much of Canada
Canadians may be enjoying what felt like an early start to spring, but temperatures are set to drop, according to the latest forecasts.
BREAKING OPP announce largest gun bust in province's history
Ontario Provincial Police say a joint investigation with authorities in the United States, including U.S. Homeland Security, has led to the largest bust of handguns and assault rifles in the province’s history.
opinion 5 reasons not to invest in mutual funds
Traditionally, mutual funds have stood as a go-to investment strategy for those looking to grow their wealth without the effort of stock-picking. But financial columnist Christopher Liew outlines some reasons why mutual funds often aren’t the golden ticket they're made out to be, especially in Canada.
Ontario man 'blown away' after CRA tells him he owes over $38K in CERB payments
An Ontario man is 'blown away' that he has to pay back the $38,600 he received in Canada Emergency Response Benefits, years after the Canada Revenue Agency approved him for it.
Would-be social media star from the Sault charged with murder in L.A.
A man from Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., who documented his travels across the U.S. on social media, is in jail in Los Angeles, Calif., and charged with murder, CTVNewsNorthernOntario.ca has confirmed.
Victims' families hold vigil as Robert Pickton becomes eligible to apply for day parole
There were haunting scenes in Port Coquitlam Wednesday evening, as family and friends of women victimized by serial killer Robert Pickton held a vigil in their memory, at the site of the former pig farm.
Arrests made after girl's body found encased in concrete and boy's remains in a suitcase
Two people have been arrested on charges of murder and abuse of a corpse after the discovery of a girl's body encased in concrete and a boy's remains in a suitcase in Colorado, according to police and public jail records.
