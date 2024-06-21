TORONTO
Toronto

    • Allan Gardens stabbing victim identified as Toronto man, 47

    Donovan Wynn, 47, of Toronto (TPS handout) Donovan Wynn, 47, of Toronto (TPS handout)
    Share

    The victim of a fatal stabbing in Allan Gardens earlier this week has been identified as a 47-year-old man from Toronto.

    Shortly after midnight on Wednesday, officers with Toronto police were called to Allan Gardens in the downtown core and found an unresponsive man. At the time, they said the man had suffered “unspecified injuries,” but later said he'd sustained stab wounds.

    The man was transported to hospital and later pronounced dead.

    In a release issued on Friday, police identified the victim as 47-year-old Donovan Wyn, of Toronto.

    Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-7400.

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News