Allan Gardens stabbing victim identified as Toronto man, 47

The victim of a fatal stabbing in Allan Gardens earlier this week has been identified as a 47-year-old man from Toronto.

Shortly after midnight on Wednesday, officers with Toronto police were called to Allan Gardens in the downtown core and found an unresponsive man. At the time, they said the man had suffered “unspecified injuries,” but later said he'd sustained stab wounds.

The man was transported to hospital and later pronounced dead.

In a release issued on Friday, police identified the victim as 47-year-old Donovan Wyn, of Toronto.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-7400.