Airlines are bringing back flights to Muskoka for the summer. Here’s what you need to know

Those heading to the cottage from Toronto this summer will soon be able to fly to their destination rather than make the roughly three-hour drive.

Private air operator FLYGTA says it will be offering daily flights from Billy Bishop Airport to Muskoka Airport starting this week.

The flights range in cost from $129 to $159 and will depart from Toronto around 1 p.m. and from Gravenhurst around 2 p.m. every Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday.

It takes about 30 minutes to get to each destination.

“FLYGTA is excited to bring back another season of cottage travel, except this time, available for booking by travel agencies globally through the newly connected GDS programs", Chris Nowrouzi, CEO of FLYGTA Airlines, said in a written statement.

Porter Airlines is also offering bi-weekly flights to Muskoka from Billy Bishop Airport starting Friday.

The 30-minute flights go for as low as $164, according to the airline’s news release, and will operate on Mondays and Fridays. There will be departures on Tuesdays during long weekends.

“We look forward to bringing our passengers back to Muskoka after two seasons away due to the pandemic,” President and CEO Michael Deluce said in February.

“The picturesque Muskoka region is less than a 30-minute flight from downtown Toronto, making it more accessible for Torontonians, as well as other Porter travellers in Canada and the U.S.”

The route will be operational until September.