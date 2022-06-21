Airlines are bringing back flights to Muskoka for the summer. Here’s what you need to know

Airlines are bringing back flights to Muskoka for the summer. Here’s what you need to know

Wendel Clark's Muskoka cottage is shown in this photo posted to AirBnB. Clark will rent the cottage out this summer with all proceeds going to the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada. Wendel Clark's Muskoka cottage is shown in this photo posted to AirBnB. Clark will rent the cottage out this summer with all proceeds going to the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada.

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Is it time for a 'gas tax holiday' in Canada?

As fuel prices reach record highs and drive inflation, there have been growing calls for governments to temporarily suspend or reduce gas taxes. CTVNews.ca spoke with experts on whether a gas tax holiday makes sense in Canada.

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton