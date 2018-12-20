Ron Taverner was supposed to be at the helm of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) going into the final weeks of 2018, but instead he has returned to his job at Toronto police and Gary Couture has taken command of the OPP.

What started out as a surprise announcement, now has the integrity commissioner involved, looking into how exactly Taverner, a superintendent with Toronto police, was named to the top job at the provincial police force.

Taverner is a longtime family friend of Doug Ford, but the premier has denied any involvement.

Few details about the hiring process have been publically revealed, but here is what we know about the timeline:

July 25, 2018 – Premier Doug Ford meets with OPP Commissioner Vince Hawkes

July 30 - Ford has a private dinner with Toronto Supt. Ron Taverner, a family friend, and Toronto Police Chief Mark Saunders

Sept. 7 - Vince Hawkes announces retirement

Oct. 22 - Mario di Tommasso, Taverner's former boss at Toronto police, is appointed deputy minister of community safety

Oct. 22 - Initial job posting for OPP commissioner goes live, requesting the applicant hold the rank of "deputy police chief or higher or assistant commissioner or higher in a major police service"

Oct. 24 - Job posting amended to delete the rank requirements

Nov. 2 – Vince Hawkes retires, handing over command to interim OPP Commissioner Brad Blair

Nov. 12 - First round interviews are held, according Blair

Nov. 20 - Second round interviews held, according to Blair

Nov. 29 - Taverner is announced as new OPP commissioner

Dec. 4 - Ford holds his first news conference about Taverner's appointment, saying "I had zero influence"

Dec. 5 - NDP MPP Kevin Yarde formally requests an investigation by the integrity commissioner

Dec. 8 - Taverner speaks with CTV News Toronto, saying he is "nervous and excited" about taking over the position

Dec. 11 –Blair formally asks Ontario's ombudsman to review Taverner's appointment, citing growing concerns about “political interference,” ombudsman declines

Dec. 14 – Blair’s legal team applies to Ontario’s divisional court to force the ombudsman to investigate Taverner's appointment, Taverner resigns from Toronto police

Dec. 15 - Taverner asks the minister of community safety to delay his appointment until the results of any investigation by the integrity commissioner

Dec. 16 - Taverner rescinds his resignation from Toronto police. Saunders accepts and reinstates him as superintendent

Dec. 17 - Brad Blair is removed from the role of interim commissioner Gary Couture is instead appointed to the role until the end of March

Dec. 18 - Ford holds his second news conference amid the controversy and stands by Taverner, saying he "will be the best commissioner the OPP has ever seen"

Dec. 20 – Saunders addresses the dinner between him, the premier and Taverner, saying he sat down for that meeting to address the “gun violence in the city”