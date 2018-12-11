

Sumran Bhan, CTV News Toronto





The interim commissioner of the Ontario Provincial Police has formally asked the province’s ombudsman to review the hiring of Toronto police Supt. Ron Taverner as the OPP’s next commissioner, and delay his start date.

In a letter to the ombudsman, Brad Blair, the interim leader of the provincial police force, cites “growing concerns” among those in the legislature and the general public “about the hiring process of the new OPP commissioner.”

Taverner’s appointment was announced by the Ford government late last month, in a news release issued by Minister of Community Safety and Correctional Services Sylvia Jones.

“With over 50 years’ experience, Ron brings the support of front-line officers, community leaders and our respected law enforcement professionals,” the statement read.

Taverner has been in policing since 1967. Most recently, he was the unit commander of Toronto’s 12, 23 and 31 Divisions, which encompass large parts of Etobicoke.

His appointment raised concerns due to his friendship with Premier Doug Ford and revelations that the government lowered the qualifications for the job partway through the hiring process.

“If the hiring process remains enveloped in questions of political interference, the result will be irreparable damage to police independence in the third largest deployed police service in North America,” Blair states in his request to ombudsman Paul Dubé.

The interim commissioner says the lingering questions have “affected the morale of the rank and file.”

Blair does note that his request is based on his professional obligations as well as his “personal capacity” as a candidate for the top job.

The selection was conducted by a hiring panel and Ford has insisted he had nothing to do with the selection.

“"I had zero influence," he said in the legislature last week. " No matter who it was I would have accepted."