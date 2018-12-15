

Colin D'Mello, CTV Toronto's Queen's Park Bureau Chief





Incoming OPP commissioner Ron Taverner’s appointment is being delayed until Ontario’s integrity commissioner has completed an investigation into whether there was any political interference from Premier Doug Ford, CTV News has learned.

The premier’s office agreed to postpone the appointment after Taverner sent an email to Community Safety Minister Sylvia Jones, who is in charge of the OPP.

In his email, Taverner, who resigned as a Toronto police superintendent on Friday, said he is requesting the postponement “until as such time the Integrity Commissioner has completed his review.”

“While the government has full confidence in Mr. Taverner, we will respect his request for a delay in his appointment, until such time as the Integrity Commissioner has conducted a review of the selection process,” Jones wrote in a statement.

Sources also tell CTV News that cabinet will be relieving Brad Blair of the interim commissioner’s position and will appoint Gary Couture, who is currently the deputy commissioner in charge of field operations, to the position until at least the end of March.

The move will likely prompt more questions from the NDP, which has been pushing for Taverner’s appointment to be delayed until an investigation can be held.

NDP MPP Kevin Yarde asked the integrity commissioner to investigate Premier Doug Ford under the Members’ Integrity Act in the appointment of Taverner.

The timeline for that investigation has not been revealed.