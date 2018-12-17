

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- The man set to become the next Ontario Provincial Police Commissioner has rescinded his resignation from the Toronto police force and will return to his old job.

Toronto police spokeswoman Meaghan Gray says Supt. Ron Taverner will return to his role as unit commander of three divisions in the city's northwest end.

Gray says Taverner resigned on Saturday but Toronto police Chief Mark Saunders approved his return to the force late Sunday night.

The Ontario government said over the weekend that Taverner, a longtime friend of Premier Doug Ford, requested his appointment to the OPP's top job be delayed amid controversy surrounding his hiring.

Former acting OPP commissioner Brad Blair has asked the courts to order Ontario Ombudsman Paul Dube to investigate Taverner's hiring, after the ombudsman declined his request to carry out the probe.

Blair's lawyer says the ombudsman won't investigate because he believes the matter is out of his jurisdiction since the hiring was ultimately a decision made by cabinet.