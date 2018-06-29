

Web Staff, CTV News Toronto





Premier Doug Ford has named a 21-member cabinet, merging a number of ministries together and mixing long-serving members with several rookies.

[WATCH LIVE as Doug Ford is sworn-in as Ontario's 26th Premier]

Peter Bethlenfalvy (Pickering—Uxbridge) – President of the Treasury Board

Raymond Cho (Scarborough—Rouge River) Minister for Seniors and Accessibility

Steve Clark (Leeds—Grenville) Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing

Christine Elliott (Newmarket—Aurora) Minister of Health and Long-Term Care and Deputy Premier

Victor Fedeli (Nipissing) Minister of Finance and Chair of Cabinet

Doug Ford (Etobicoke North) assumes role as Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs in addition to premiership

Merrilee Fullerton (Kanata—Carleton) Minister of Training, Colleges and Universities

Ernie Hardeman (Oxford) Minister of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs

Sylvia Jones (Dufferin—Caledon) Minister for Tourism, Culture and Sport

Lisa MacLeod (Nepean—Carleton) Minister of Children, Community and Social Services and Minister responsible for Women’s Issues

Monte McNaughton (Lambton—Kent—Middlesex) Minister of Infrastructure

Caroline Mulroney (York—Simcoe) Attorney General and Minister Respsonsible for Francophone Affairs

Rod Phillips (Ajax) Minister of the Environment, Conservation and Parkland

Greg Rickford (Kenora—Rainy River) Minister of Energy, Northern Development and Mines and Indigenous Affairs

Laurie Scott (Haliburton—Kawartha Lakes—Brock) Minister of Labour

Todd Smith (Bay of Quinte) Minister of Government and Consumer Services, Government House Leader

Lisa Thompson (Huron—Bruce) Minister of Education

Michael Tibollo (Vaughan—Woodbridge) Minister of Community Safety and Correctional Services

Jim Wilson (Simcoe—Grey) Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade

John Yakabuski (Renfrew—Nipissing—Pembroke) Minister of Transportation

Jeff Yurek (Elgin—Middlesex—London) Minister of Natural Resources and Forestry