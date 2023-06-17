69-year-old man who went missing on Friday has been located: police

A 69-year-old man who went missing in North York on Friday has been located safe, Toronto police say.

The man was found at around 7:13 p.m. on Saturday. Police did not disclose where he was found.

A command post was set up to aid in the search of the man who was last seen on June 16 around 11:30 a.m. near Jane Street and Sheppard Avenue West and spotted on Albion Road, walking towards Elmhurst Drive, around 3 p.m.

Police were concerned due to the man’s medical history, so they deployed additional resources to do an “extensive search.”

It included the use of a marine unit to search the Humber River, as well as a drone and a large number of officers searching on foot.

Police thanked the public for their assistance in finding the man.