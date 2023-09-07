6 arrested, 22 stolen vehicles worth nearly $2M recovered after police dismantle GTA auto theft crime ring

Almost two dozen stolen vehicles worth nearly $2 million have been recovered, and six people have been charged in connection with an auto theft crime ring in the Greater Toronto Area.

On Thursday, Peel police announced the results of its year-long probe dubbed “Project Vinny” that investigated the influx of vehicle thefts across the region.

Deputy Chief Marc Andrews said the investigation began in August last year when a Range Rover was stolen in Brampton by an organized crime group.

“Investigators were able to link other similar types of vehicle thefts in Peel and York region that were believed to be carried out by the same group,” Andrews said in a video accompanying the news release about the case.

He noted that the investigation was named “Project Vinny” because some of the stolen vehicles were being re-vinned and re-registered fraudulently with Service Ontario before being sold illegally.

As a result of the investigation, police recovered 13 Land Rovers, five Dodge Rams, two Porsches, one Honda CRV and one Cadillac SRX, which are estimated to have a combined value of $1,950,000.

Police said six people were arrested in relation to “Project Vinny.”

They have been identified as 27-year-old Robert Ramnarine, 32-year-old Gajan Karunanithy, 23-year-old Riaz Mohamed, 29-year-old Van George Snjagly, 25-year-old Hapishan Sivasegaran, and 36-year-old Oneil Ricketts.

Some are facing multiple counts of uttering forged documents, while others were charged with possession of property obtained by crime. In total, investigators laid 42 charges in the case.

Meanwhile, police continue to look for two suspects sought in the investigation – 39-year-old Calvin Peacock and an unidentified man.

Peacock, who operates in Peel Region and neighbouring area, is wanted for two counts of possession of property obtained by crime, theft of a motor vehicle and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

“It is known that he steals the vehicles while posing as a potential buyer while examining the vehicle with the unsuspecting victim. Peacock is also wanted by other police agencies of Ontario,” Andrews said.

Last month, Peel police released a video of a violent car theft in Caledon, allegedly showing Peacock hitting two people during a test drive before fleeing with the car.

Police have not yet been able to identify the second wanted suspect. He is described as a non-white male, five-foot-eight, with a medium complexion, thin build, short black hair, and a full beard. He was last seen wearing glasses.

Anyone who can identify him is asked to contact investigators at 905-453–2121, ext.2133 or Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or peelcrimestoppers.ca.

“We want to assure the public that we know this is a major concern, and we're investing heavily to crack down on these criminals and protect our communities,” Andrews said.

“Peel police will continue to disrupt and dismantle organized auto theft crime rings and arrest those responsible.”