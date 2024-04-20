TORONTO
Toronto

5 to hospital, including 1 child in Etobicoke crash: police

An officer on scene of a collision in Etobicoke that sent five, including one child, to hospital on April 20, 2024. (Jacob Estrin / CP24) An officer on scene of a collision in Etobicoke that sent five, including one child, to hospital on April 20, 2024. (Jacob Estrin / CP24)
Five people have been transported to hospital following a collision that happened early Saturday morning in Etobicoke.

Police say that they received the call for a collision at the Highway 27 and Belfield road intersection at 3:45 a.m. There, five people, including one child, were transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Roads had initially closed in all directions, however they have since reopened. 

Police say that an investigation into the incident is ongoing.

