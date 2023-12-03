4 men sought in connection with aggravated assault investigation in Brampton

Police in Peel Region are looking for four men who are sought in connection with an aggravated assault investigation in Brampton.

Investigators allege that on Sept. 8 at about 1:20 a.m. four men assaulted a victim in the area of McLaughlin Road and Ray Lawson Boulevard.

They all fled the scene before police arrived.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening, injuries.

Police said after further investigation they identified the suspects as 22-year-old Aftaab Gill, of no fixed address; 22-year-old Harmandeep Singh, of Brampton; 25-year-old Jatinder Singh, of Brampton; and 30-year-old Satnam Singh, of Brampton. All four men are wanted for aggravated assault.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of these four men is asked to contact 22 Division at 905-453-2121, ext. 2233, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or PeelCrimeStoppers.ca.