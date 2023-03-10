2 teens accused of shooting Toronto student facing additional charges in Peel robberies, carjacking

Two teenage boys accused of shooting a student outside a Toronto school last month are facing additional charges in connection with a series of robberies and carjacking in Peel Region.

The suspects, two 17-year-old boys, allegedly robbed at least two currency exchange shops in the region at gunpoint on Feb. 3.

Peel police said the teens demanded money and escaped in a vehicle believed to have been stolen from the Barrie area.

Almost two weeks later, on Feb. 16, the teens carjacked a vehicle at gunpoint in the Chinguacousy Road and Charolais Boulevard area in Brampton.

It is alleged the suspects then travelled to Weston Collegiate Institute, where they opened fire on a 15-year-old Grade 10 student in the parking lot.

Toronto Police work the scene of a shooting at a high school in Toronto on February 16, 2023. Police say one person was shot at Weston Collegiate Institute during the lunch break on Thursday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey

They fled in the vehicle, which was subsequently tracked in Peel Region.

A day later, the suspects were arrested during a search at a Mississauga home. Police said a firearm and other property from the alleged robberies were also discovered and seized inside the home.

Toronto police charged the two 17-year-olds with 10 criminal offences, including attempted murder.

On Thursday, Peel police announced they had laid charges against the teens in connection with the robberies.

The two suspects have been charged with three counts of wearing a disguise with intent, two counts of robbery with a firearm, one count of attempt to commit an indictable offence and possession of stolen property.

Police said further charges might be laid as the investigation continues.

“Incredible work by investigators and a great example of communication and collaboration of resources amongst partner agencies. These combined efforts led to the efficient and timely arrests of the culprits as well the seizure of significant evidence related to the investigation,” Peel police Deputy Chief Nick Milinovich said in a statement.

“These violent offenders will be held accountable for their actions.”

Police continue to ask anyone with information to contact investigators with the Central Robbery Bureau at (905) 453-2121, ext. 3410, or Peel Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or peelcrimestoppers.ca.